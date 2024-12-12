TheJakartaPost

Jasa Marga predicts over 3m vehicles to leave Jakarta for year-end travel

According to the estimated figures from the state-owned toll road operator, peak outbound traffic is expected to be heavier over Christmas than New Year, while holiday return traffic is projected to peak on Dec. 29.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 12, 2024

Vehicles crowd the outbound lanes of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road section in Karawang, West Java, on Dec. 23, 2023, the estimated peak of the year-end travel season. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

S

tate-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga expects more than 3 million total vehicles to leave the capital over the year-end travel season for Christmas and New Year, up 17.9 percent from the usual volume and 2.4 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Jasa Marga president director Subakti Syukur said the estimated figure covers the 18-day holiday period between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4.

"The vehicles will pass through four main tollgates, namely Cikampek Utama, Kalihurip Utama, Ciawi and Cikupa," Subakti told a joint press conference on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com, joined by representatives from state-owned insurer Jasa Raharja and state-owned construction firm Hutama Karya,

Outbound Christmas traffic is expected to peak on Dec. 21 with 235,381 vehicles, a 41 percent increase compared to normal conditions, while outbound traffic for the New Year is projected to peak on Dec. 28 with 205,276 vehicles, 23 percent higher than usual.

Jasa Marga expects holiday return traffic to peak on Dec. 29, albeit with fewer vehicles compared to outbound traffic over either Christmas or New Year.

Its estimates still indicate an increase in vehicular volume of 18.6 percent compared to normal conditions and 2.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

The toll road operator has readied several traffic management strategies to alleviate congestion during the year-end travel season, including restricting the operation of freight vehicles with three or more axles.

Subakti also made assurances that all toll roads nationwide would be in an optimum condition and meet the minimum service standards.

He added that Jasa Marga would also "address potential flooding or road damage due to extreme weather conditions” during the 2024-2025 rainy season.

More in Indonesia

 View more
Vehicles crowd the outbound lanes of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road section in Karawang, West Java, on Dec. 23, 2023, the estimated peak of the year-end travel season.
Jakarta

Jasa Marga predicts over 3m vehicles to leave Jakarta for year-end travel
Army personnel march in Banda Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024, during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI).
Politics

Prabowo consolidates power in TNI with large-scale rotations
Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park in Jakarta on Dec. 7, 2024.
Society

Indonesia to receive $60 million from Norway for limiting deforestation

Highlight
Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo consolidates power in TNI with large-scale rotations
Syrians living in Turkey celebrate after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
Editorial

Mission to Syria
Construction cranes operate near skyscrapers at a business district in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2024.
Regulations

US, EU chambers slam Indonesia’s unfavorable business climate

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Chinese guards on the ground in Myanmar could go disastrously wrong
Academia

Harmonizing the Islamic and circular economies
Jakarta

Jasa Marga predicts over 3m vehicles to leave Jakarta for year-end travel
Academia

Indonesia must regain credibility as an honest broker
Academia

Did COP29 fail women?
Regulations

US, EU chambers slam Indonesia’s unfavorable business climate
Opinion

Analysis: ‘Proposal to place food SOEs under Agriculture Ministry sparks debate
Politics

Prabowo consolidates power in TNI with large-scale rotations
