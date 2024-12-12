Jasa Marga predicts over 3m vehicles to leave Jakarta for year-end travel

Vehicles crowd the outbound lanes of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road section in Karawang, West Java, on Dec. 23, 2023, the estimated peak of the year-end travel season. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Vehicles crowd the outbound lanes of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road section in Karawang, West Java, on Dec. 23, 2023, the estimated peak of the year-end travel season. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

According to the estimated figures from the state-owned toll road operator, peak outbound traffic is expected to be heavier over Christmas than New Year, while holiday return traffic is projected to peak on Dec. 29.

S tate-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga expects more than 3 million total vehicles to leave the capital over the year-end travel season for Christmas and New Year, up 17.9 percent from the usual volume and 2.4 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Jasa Marga president director Subakti Syukur said the estimated figure covers the 18-day holiday period between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4.

"The vehicles will pass through four main tollgates, namely Cikampek Utama, Kalihurip Utama, Ciawi and Cikupa," Subakti told a joint press conference on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com, joined by representatives from state-owned insurer Jasa Raharja and state-owned construction firm Hutama Karya,

Outbound Christmas traffic is expected to peak on Dec. 21 with 235,381 vehicles, a 41 percent increase compared to normal conditions, while outbound traffic for the New Year is projected to peak on Dec. 28 with 205,276 vehicles, 23 percent higher than usual.

Jasa Marga expects holiday return traffic to peak on Dec. 29, albeit with fewer vehicles compared to outbound traffic over either Christmas or New Year.

Its estimates still indicate an increase in vehicular volume of 18.6 percent compared to normal conditions and 2.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The toll road operator has readied several traffic management strategies to alleviate congestion during the year-end travel season, including restricting the operation of freight vehicles with three or more axles.

Subakti also made assurances that all toll roads nationwide would be in an optimum condition and meet the minimum service standards.

He added that Jasa Marga would also "address potential flooding or road damage due to extreme weather conditions” during the 2024-2025 rainy season.