TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 18, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) talks with State Intelligence Agency (BIN) head Muhammad Herindra on Dec. 2, 2024, during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

C

hair of the House of Representative’s Commission III overseeing law enforcement Habiburokhman has defended National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo amid growing calls for his removal and widespread reform within the institution as police brutality and extrajudicial killings become rampant.

The commission heard on Tuesday the confirmation from Central Kalimantan Police Head Insp. Gen. Djoko Poerwanto regarding the alleged involvement of Brig. Anton Kurniawan in the killing of an expedition driver identified by his initials BA. 

The victim’s body was found in a state of advanced decomposition in an oil palm plantation in Katingan regency earlier this month, and an ethics hearing found AK was involved in the murder, leading to his dismissal from the force and his naming as a suspect.

Djoko explained during Tuesday’s meeting that Anton, who was under the influence of drugs, had allegedly shot BA twice before dumping his body on the side of the road and ordering someone to steal the victim’s car. The incident occurred on Jl. Tjilik Riwut in the Sei Gohong sub-district of Bukit Batu district, Palangkaraya city, in the morning of Nov. 27.

The suspect was charged under Article 364 Paragraph 4 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) on aggravated theft and Article 338 on murder with a maximum punishment of life in prison or the death penalty. Djoko subsequently conveyed his condolences to the victim’s family and his apologies on behalf of the Central Kalimantan police.

Read also: C. Kalimantan Police dishonorably discharge officer over murder case

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Activists have recently called for a thorough reform of the National Police and demanded more accountability from the force following a string of police brutality that led to the deaths of many innocent civilians. A report from Amnesty International Indonesia found at least 116 recorded cases of police brutality nationwide this year, including 29 extrajudicial killings.

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

Related Articles

Competing antigraft campaigns

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police dismiss officer in fatal shooting of colleague in West Sumatra

Special polling stations to be available for Mt. Lewotobi eruption victims

'I will resign if I got money from online gambling': Police chief

Related Article

Competing antigraft campaigns

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police dismiss officer in fatal shooting of colleague in West Sumatra

Special polling stations to be available for Mt. Lewotobi eruption victims

'I will resign if I got money from online gambling': Police chief

Popular

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

More in Indonesia

 View more
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters on Sept. 2, 2024, in Jakarta.
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) talks with State Intelligence Agency (BIN) head Muhammad Herindra on Dec. 2, 2024, during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting
An aerial photo shows the construction of apartments at Meikarta in Cikarang, Bekasi regency, West Java.
Archipelago

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi

Highlight
Mary Jane Veloso (2nd R) is reunited with her two sons and her father (L) after she arrived at the Correctional Institution for Women in Manila on December 18, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)
Editorial

Prevention is better than cure
(Courtesy of Immigration Directorate General)
Economy

Golden Visa investments reach Rp 9 trillion, below annual target

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
Companies

SMI provides $23.3m in funding for floating solar panel project in Batam
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo in Egypt for D8 summit as Gaza crisis continues
Archipelago

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi
Tech

AI Journey conference unveils broader use of artificial intelligence
Archipelago

Arema FC, Persik Kediri supporters clash at regency border
Companies

Govt to merge state-owned rail operator KAI with train maker INKA
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!