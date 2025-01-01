TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo looks set to continue high int’l engagements in 2025

President Prabowo Subianto will likely continue to have a busy international schedule in 2025, analysts predict after observing his activities over the past several months, adding that the new year will likely see increased economic and security cooperation as the President attempts to advance his domestic agenda.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 1, 2025

'Foreign policy president': President Prabowo Subianto (left) and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (right) deliver a joint statement at the Al Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo on Dec. 18, 2024. During the state visit President Prabowo held a private meeting with President El-Sisi, as well as a bilateral meeting with the delegations of the two countries. (Antara Foto/Mentari Dwi Gayati)

resident Prabowo Subianto will likely continue to have a busy international schedule in 2025, analysts have predicted after observing his activities over the past several months, adding that the new year will likely see increased economic and security cooperation as the President attempts to advance his domestic agenda. 

Indonesia stands to gain many opportunities with Prabowo’s keen interest in diplomacy, they said, while also warning that the government must be inclusive in their decision-making process to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

In less than 70 days since taking office, Prabowo, who during his campaign repeatedly asserted his ambitions to increase Indonesia’s global influence, has managed to capture international attention as he traveled to seven countries across five continents to reassert Jakarta’s readiness for wider cooperation. 

The presidential trips included visits to some of Indonesia’s most important partners, including the United States and its rival China, as well as the attendance of several major international fora like the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Peru and the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Brazil. 

During each of these visits, Prabowo underscored the importance of cooperation and economic prosperity amid an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, all while insisting on Indonesia’s non-aligned, free and active foreign policy. 

In a reflective essay published by The Diplomat earlier this month, Foreign Minister Sugiono further elaborated that Prabowo’s international travels “were not just a series of diplomatic visits; [but] a declaration of intent” that Jakarta was open to “pragmatic partnerships focused on mutual benefit and long-term collaboration”.  

