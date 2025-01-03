Government to respect court ruling on presidential threshold: Yusril

Yusril Ihza Mahendra, the coordinating minister for law, human rights, immigration and correctional services, addresses a joint conference with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta on Dec. 3, 2024. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Yusril Ihza Mahendra, the coordinating minister for law, human rights, immigration and correctional services, addresses a joint conference with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta on Dec. 3, 2024. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

The senior law minister has said the government will comply with the Constitutional Court's decision to eliminate the presidential nomination threshold for all future elections.

T he coordinating minister for law, human rights, immigration and correctional services has stated that the government will respect the decision by the Constitutional Court to eliminate the nomination threshold for political parties and alliances of parties in all future presidential elections.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra, who was a legal scholar prior to serving as a government minister, said in a statement on Friday that the government would comply with the ruling, as it had no recourse to mount a legal challenge.

"Based on Article 24C of the 1945 Constitution, the [ruling by the Constitutional Court] is [...] final and binding," he said.

The court ruled on Thursday that a law stipulating a minimum threshold for political parties or an alliance of parties to nominate a presidential candidate was contrary to the Constitution and should therefore not be legally binding.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said Thursday that the government would respect the ruling and work with relevant institutions, including election bodies and the legislature, to implement it.

In a separate ruling issued in August, the Constitutional Court also annulled the nomination threshold for regional head elections.

Parties that backed Prabowo Subianto and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who were respectively the president-elect and the outgoing president at the time, sought to reverse that decision, which prompted thousands to take to the streets to protest what they said was the government’s effort to stifle opposition.