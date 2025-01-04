'Not enough room to display cash seized from graft suspects': Budi Gunawan

Tackling graft: Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (center) talks to journalists with Home Minister Tito Karnavian (right), Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (second right) and National Police Commission (Kompolnas) members Ida Oetari Purnamasari (left) and Gufron (second left) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 5, 2024. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated Budi as Kompolnas chair, with ministers Tito and Supratman, as well as Ida, Gufron and four others appointed as commission members. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

Tackling graft: Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (center) talks to journalists with Home Minister Tito Karnavian (right), Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (second right) and National Police Commission (Kompolnas) members Ida Oetari Purnamasari (left) and Gufron (second left) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 5, 2024. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated Budi as Kompolnas chair, with ministers Tito and Supratman, as well as Ida, Gufron and four others appointed as commission members. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

C oordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan claimed that law enforcement agencies had seized Rp 6.7 trillion (US$413 million) in cash from suspects involved in graft cases in only the first three months of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

In a press conference jointly held with Attorney General ST Burhanuddin on Thursday, Budi said that there was simply not enough room for prosecutors to display the evidence and the cash was instead stored in a safe controlled by the Attorney General's Office (AGO).

"Initially, we planned to put them in this room, but after we did some measurements, it was not enough. But I can tell you it's that much," Budi told the press briefing.

On the campaign trail, then-presidential candidate Prabowo vowed to crack down on corruption and planned to introduce novel ways to eradicate graft.

Anti-graft activists have highlighted a slowdown in the country's anti-corruption drive during the 10-year administration of his predecessor, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

In December last year, President Prabowo said he might pardon people who engaged in graft if they return what they stole, underlining his commitment to tackle corruption.

Speaking before hundreds of university students in Cairo during his visit to Egypt, Prabowo said he would implement a plan to retrieve ill-gotten gains in the coming months.