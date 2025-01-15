AGO to protect expert reported for tin graft state losses estimate

The front gate of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building is seen on Sept. 9, 2023, in Jakarta. (Shutterstock/Winsartwork)

The complainants argue in their report to the Bangka Belitung Police that the expert, forestry professor Bambang Hero Saharjo of the Bogor Agricultural University (IPB), lacks the competency to estimate state losses from a corruption case.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has promised to protect environmental damage expert Bambang Hero Sahardjo, who faces a police report from a Bangka Belitung activist related to his work in estimating state losses from environmental damage sustained from the tin graft case.

Forestry professor Bambang from the Bogor Agricultural University (IPB) helped prosecutors calculate the estimated state losses from a corruption case pertaining to state-owned tin miner PT Timah, producing the figure of Rp 217 trillion (US$16 billion) in environmental damage from corrupt practices.

Bambang also served as an expert witness in the trial for some defendants in the case that incurred a total Rp 300 trillion in state losses.

But lawyer Andi Kusuma, who is also part of Bangka Belitung local organization Perpat Babel, reported Bambang to the police on Jan. 8, accusing the forestry professor of "incompetence" and of committing perjury for providing inaccurate information about state losses that could harm people implicated in the case.

He also argued that any estimates of state losses should be produced by financial experts, rather than environmental experts like Bambang.

Responding to the police report, AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar said that his office would assist Bambang in facing the lawsuit.