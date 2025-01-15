TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Investigation into ex-minister Thomas Lembong almost complete, AGO says

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 15, 2025

Thomas Lembong (left), wearing a detainee jacket, is escorted from the Attorney General's Office on Oct. 29, 2024, after he was named a graft suspect for allegedly embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) from a sugar import project during his time as trade minister from 2015 to 2016.

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has said investigators are wrapping up the investigation into former trade minister Thomas Lembong in regard to sugar imports he authorized nearly a decade ago.

On Tuesday, three months after he was named a suspect, Thomas was interrogated as a witness in the investigation into another suspect, Charles Sitorus, then director for business development at the state trading firm PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia (PPI).

“What is certain is that Thomas was examined as a witness for [Charles] and vice versa. This means that the investigators are nearly reaching their conclusion,” AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar said on Tuesday, as quoted from Antara.

Thomas was charged and arrested in October of last year for alleged embezzlement in raw sugar imports in 2015 and 2016 that caused Rp 400 billion (US$24.56 million) in state losses.

Thomas, who at the time was the trade minister, allegedly greenlit two botched imports when the country already had a surplus of raw sugar, enabling eight private companies to pocket profits that should have gone into the coffers of the state trading firm PPI.

Thomas has maintained his innocence and filed with the South Jakarta District Court in November a pretrial motion challenging the AGO’s decision to arrest and name him a suspect.

But he lost the pretrial case later in the month after the sole judge in the hearing concluded that the AGO had found sufficient evidence against Thomas to name him a suspect.

Shortly after his interrogation on Tuesday, Thomas told reporters at the AGO headquarters that “there are new hopes this year, even though more challenges await”, kompas.com reported.

He did not elaborate on his statement. (rad)

The Jakarta Post
