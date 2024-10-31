TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Ex-minister's arrest sparks more questions than answers

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 31, 2024

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.

T

he arrest of former trade minister Thomas Lembong for offenses he allegedly committed nearly a decade ago has raised a number of questions, including suggestions the investigation could have deep political underpinnings.

On Tuesday, Thomas was named a suspect and arrested by the Attorney General Office (AGO) for his alleged role in a corruption case related to sugar imports managed by the Trade Ministry from 2015 to 2016, while he was minister under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The case centers on a permit Thomas issued in 2015 for private company PT Angel Product to import 105,000 tonnes of raw sugar, a commodity that would later be processed into white sugar for household consumption, despite a ministerial regulation allowing only state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to import raw sugar.

In 2016, Thomas allegedly also ordered state trading firm PT Perusahaan Perdagangan Indonesia (PPI) to work with private sugar producers to import another 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar to help meet national demand and to stabilize the commodity’s domestic price.

The AGO said his policies had led to Rp 400 billion (US$25.43 million) in state losses, an estimate the investigators based on the profit pocketed by eight private companies, including Angel Product, that should have gone into PPI’s coffers.

Thomas has been charged under Articles 2 and 3 of the Corruption Eradication Law. Article 2 governs unlawful acts for personal enrichment that cause state losses or hurt the national economy, while Article 3 deals with abuses of power.

The AGO has also named another suspect in the case: former PPI business development director Charles Sitorus.

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Ex-minister’s arrest sparks more questions than answers
Amicable foes: Central Java gubernatorial candidate Andika Perkasa (left) shakes hands with rival Ahmad Luthfi (second left) while their respective running mates Hendrar Prihadi (second right) and Taj Yasin (right) follow suit after their first public debate at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang, Central Java, on Wednesday.
Regional Elections

Central Java gubernatorial hopefuls promise to reduce poverty

A photo collage of Central Java gubernatorial candidate pairs Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi (left) and Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin (right) during a Central Java General Elections Commission (KPU) plenary meeting in Semarang, Central Java on Sept. 23, 2024.
Regional Elections

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry

High-rise buildings are seen in Sudirman Central Business District in South Jakarta on March 14, 2021.
Economy

1 million apartments won’t solve urban housing crisis
Workers leave a PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java, on Oct. 24, 2024.
Editorial

Is Sritex too big to fail?
Branding for the COP29 climate conference covers the facade of a building under renovation in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on September 11, 2024. The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will convene from Nov. 11 to 22 in Baku.
Politics

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

Politics

Ex-minister’s arrest sparks more questions than answers
Economy

US lowers import tariff for shrimp from Indonesia
Asia & Pacific

China holds first dual aircraft carrier drills in South China Sea
Companies

Government asks Sritex to continue production
Companies

Meta beats revenue and profit expectations in third quarter
Regional Elections

Central Java gubernatorial hopefuls promise to reduce poverty

Regional Elections

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry
Archipelago

Six dead as boat carrying nearly 100 Rohingya arrives in Aceh
