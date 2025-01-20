TheJakartaPost

Prabowo gets 81 percent approval rating after first 100 days, poll shows

The Jan. 4-10 survey by the research unit of newspaper Kompas, showed 80.9 percent of the 1,000 respondents were satisfied because of his people-oriented leadership and that he had made a start on most of his campaign platforms.

Agencies
Jakarta
Mon, January 20, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima on Nov. 14. (Reuters/Agustin Marcarian)

N

early 81 percent of citizens approve of President Prabowo Subianto after 100 days in office, a poll showed on Monday, attributing the high rating to his early delivery on campaign promises. 

The Jan. 4-10 survey by the research unit of newspaper Kompas, showed 80.9 percent of the 1,000 respondents were satisfied because of his people-oriented leadership and that he had made a start on most of his campaign platforms.

Prabowo also had a good image as a president, 94.1 percent of respondents said. 

Prabowo took office in October last year after winning a presidential election by a huge margin, with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, his running mate. Prabowo beat Jokowi's score of 65.1 percent after his first 100 days. 

"Those who were satisfied reasoned that every programme promised had started to be implemented," Kompas said, notably Prabowo's signature, multi-billion dollar free nutritious meal scheme, which started on Jan. 6 for school children and pregnant women. 

Prabowo is seeking to fast-track program to reach its target of nearly 83 million recipients - more than a quarter of the population - by year-end. Some economists have warned the additional debt to fund it could hurt Indonesia's recent hard-won reputation for fiscal prudence.

Kompas said respondents expected the free meal programme to be sustainable in the long run.

Another reason for his high rating was the administration's decision to restrict an increase in value-added tax to only luxury goods and services, Kompas said, adding respondents also praised Prabowo's plans to give free medical check ups, renovate schools and build more hospitals.

In what many saw as President Prabowo's first major political victory, candidates backed by him secured electoral victories in some crucial regional elections, giving the sitting president an upper hand to implement his agenda.

 

Jakarta 'never heard' of Trump's plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Trump 2.0: A roadblock to Prabowo's 8 percent growth ambition

Prabowo apologizes for delay in free meals distribution

Food safety concerns linger amid free meals rollout after recent poisoning cases

Prabowo's US envoy

Indonesia, Japan bolster maritime security ties

Trump 2.0: A roadblock to Prabowo’s 8 percent growth ambition

Prabowo apologizes for delay in free meals distribution

Food safety concerns linger amid free meals rollout after recent poisoning cases

Prabowo’s US envoy

Indonesia, Japan bolster maritime security ties

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Locating the lost: A rescue team searches for victims of a landslide in Ubung Kaja village, Denpasar, Bali, on Jan. 20. The incident killed five construction workers and injured three others.
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Firefighters drain floodwater on Jan. 18, 2025, in a house in Pesawahan Village, Bandar Lampung, Lampung. Flooding submerged more than 14,000 homes in the city and impacted over 11,200 residents.
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Employees from the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry stage a protest on Jan. 20, 2025, in front of the ministry's office in Jakarta after the sudden dismissal of a public relations official named Neni Herlina by minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro days prior.
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate

Displaced Palestinians make their way to return to their homes before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, in Gaza City, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, U.S. November 2, 2024.
Editorial

It's Trump's world
Fishermen from Tanjung Pasir dismantle a makeshift bamboo fence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the coastal waters off Tangerang, Banten.
Society

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate
Archipelago

Landslide kills 16 in Central Java
Markets

Prabowo vows no more fuel imports by end of his presidency
Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Glodok Plaza fire
Politics

Mining Law revision to allow universities to receive mineral concessions
Regulations

Qatari firm to invest up to $20 billion in 1 million housing units: Hashim
