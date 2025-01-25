TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Constitutional Court's public image improving, survey finds

A recent survey by Litbang Kompas shows the Constitutional Court was viewed favorably by 69.1 percent of respondents, up from 61.4 percent in a similar survey held in June 2024.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, January 25, 2025

The Constitutional Court building is seen on April 22, 2024, in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

P

ublic perceptions of the Constitutional Court have started to improve, a recent survey has suggested, after it previously declined due to its controversial ruling on the requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

A survey on the image of state institutions from Litbang Kompas published on Friday showed that 69.1 percent of respondents were in favor of the Constitutional Court, as reported by kompas.com. A similar survey conducted by the research arm of Kompas daily in September and June showed the figure stood at 63.6 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively.

The surveyor interviewed 1,000 people in person nationwide from Jan. 4 to 10. The survey had a 3.1 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

Despite the improving performance, the court still ranked among the bottom five of 10 top institutions mentioned in the survey, above the National Police with 65.7 percent, the House of Representatives (67 percent) and the Supreme Court (69 percent). 

The Constitutional Court’s public image was seen to decline after its panel of justices ruled in October 2023 on an amendment to the requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates, eventually paving way for former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run alongside President Prabowo Subianto in last year’s election.

The ruling was met with strong opposition from the public and academics, including legal expert Zainal Arifin Mochtar of Gadjah Mada University who claimed that the ruling had put a big dent in the court’s reputation.

Other institutions seeing an improvement in their public image in the Litbang Kompas survey were the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) and the General Elections Commission (KPU). 

Bawaslu was viewed positively by 81.6 percent of respondents, up from 75.1 percent in the September 2024 survey, while the KPU saw an increase from 71.7 percent in September 2024 to 80.3 percent in January.

“The improvements for the KPU and Bawaslu are likely due to the perceived success of the 2024 elections,” Litbang Kompas researcher Yohan Wahyu said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The Indonesian Military (TNI) sits in first place, in favor with 94.2 percent of respondents.

The Constitutional Court building is seen on April 22, 2024, in Jakarta.
Politics

Constitutional Court's public image improving, survey finds
Vehicles wait to board a ferry to Sumatra at Merak Port in Cilegon, Banten, on April 7, 2024, as Muslims travel to their hometowns to celebrate Idul Fitri.
Society

Transportation minister proposes work-from-anywhere ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri
Joint search and rescue personnel search for victims at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains in Pekalongan, Central Java, on Jan. 22, 2025.
Archipelago

Rescuers halt evacuation due to bad weather after landslide kills 25

President Prabowo Subianto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati briefed reporters on value added tax (VAT) decision at the Finance Ministry office on Dec. 31, 2024.
Economy

Govt slashes ministerial, regional spendings to finance welfare programs
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (second right) hands a slice of tumpeng (rice cone) to her brother Guntur Soekarnoputra (right), alongside Megawati's daughter Puan Maharani (left) and her son Muhammad Prananda Prabowo (second left), during the PDI-P matriarch's 78th birthday celebration in Bogor, West Java on Jan. 23, 2025. The birthday party was only attended by relatives and close friends.
Politics

Prabowo sends flowers to Megawati, misses rumored meeting on her birthday
Peaceful surroundings: A woman meditating in a village in Ubud, Bali. The town is famous for its wellness-centered tourism. The government announced that Bali would gradually open for all international tourists as of Feb.4. (Unsplash/Jared Rice)
Archipelago

German national arrested in ‘Russian village’ shutdown in Bali

Politics

Constitutional Court's public image improving, survey finds
Europe

WHO chief to cut costs, reset priorities after US exit, document shows
Tech

Meta tests ads on Threads
Asia & Pacific

South Korea court rejects request to extend Yoon's detention
Society

Transportation minister proposes work-from-anywhere ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri
Middle East and Africa

West Bank violence imperils Gaza ceasefire, UN rights office warns
Archipelago

Rescuers halt evacuation due to bad weather after landslide kills 25
Economy

Govt slashes ministerial, regional spendings to finance welfare programs
