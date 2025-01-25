Constitutional Court's public image improving, survey finds

The Constitutional Court building is seen on April 22, 2024, in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

The Constitutional Court building is seen on April 22, 2024, in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

A recent survey by Litbang Kompas shows the Constitutional Court was viewed favorably by 69.1 percent of respondents, up from 61.4 percent in a similar survey held in June 2024.

P ublic perceptions of the Constitutional Court have started to improve, a recent survey has suggested, after it previously declined due to its controversial ruling on the requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

A survey on the image of state institutions from Litbang Kompas published on Friday showed that 69.1 percent of respondents were in favor of the Constitutional Court, as reported by kompas.com. A similar survey conducted by the research arm of Kompas daily in September and June showed the figure stood at 63.6 percent and 61.4 percent, respectively.

The surveyor interviewed 1,000 people in person nationwide from Jan. 4 to 10. The survey had a 3.1 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

Despite the improving performance, the court still ranked among the bottom five of 10 top institutions mentioned in the survey, above the National Police with 65.7 percent, the House of Representatives (67 percent) and the Supreme Court (69 percent).

The Constitutional Court’s public image was seen to decline after its panel of justices ruled in October 2023 on an amendment to the requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates, eventually paving way for former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run alongside President Prabowo Subianto in last year’s election.

The ruling was met with strong opposition from the public and academics, including legal expert Zainal Arifin Mochtar of Gadjah Mada University who claimed that the ruling had put a big dent in the court’s reputation.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Other institutions seeing an improvement in their public image in the Litbang Kompas survey were the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) and the General Elections Commission (KPU).

Bawaslu was viewed positively by 81.6 percent of respondents, up from 75.1 percent in the September 2024 survey, while the KPU saw an increase from 71.7 percent in September 2024 to 80.3 percent in January.

“The improvements for the KPU and Bawaslu are likely due to the perceived success of the 2024 elections,” Litbang Kompas researcher Yohan Wahyu said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The Indonesian Military (TNI) sits in first place, in favor with 94.2 percent of respondents.