TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Tangerang evacuates hundreds as flooding hits homes, Soekarno-Hatta

Around 680 families were evacuated overnight from their homes on Tuesday as flooding due to heavy rains hit Tangerang city and regency, even affecting railway lines and the main international airport serving Greater Jakarta.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 29, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Tangerang evacuates hundreds as flooding hits homes, Soekarno-Hatta Vehicles pass through a submerged section on the Sedyatmo toll road, Tangerang City, Banten, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the main access to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain. (Antara Foto/Putra M. Akbar)

H

eavy rainfall on Tuesday evening have raised water levels by between 30 and 100 centimeters across Tangerang city and regency in Banten, inundating homes in at least five districts as well as Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The regency administration had begun evacuating around 680 families from the districts of Pasar Kemis, Rajeg, Sepatan, Teluknaga and Kosambi using inflatable rubber boats, Antara reported on Wednesday morning.

“We took immediate action last night and evacuated residents affected by flooding to disaster coordination posts,” acting Tangerang mayor Nurdin said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any emergencies or disasters. “Our team will remain on standby and be ready to receive reports, whether through call center 112 or LAKSA, which are operating nonstop, 24-7,” Nurdin said.

Flooding also temporarily affected operations at Soekarno-Hatta, which diverted at least 23 flights to other airports for safety reasons.

Airport train operator PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) reported disruption on its Tangerang lines on Tuesday night, Kompas.com reported, but the service resumed normal operations on Wednesday morning.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some sections of roads to the airport were still closed on Wednesday due to flooding, including the northern stretch of the Jakarta Outer Ring Road (JORR) headed to Kosambi.

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Lecturers in Indonesia struggle to balance responsibilities with low pay

Lecturers in Indonesia struggle to balance responsibilities with low pay
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Related Articles

Dozens of Jakarta roads inundated during Chinese New Year

Rescuers halt evacuation due to bad weather after landslide kills 25

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

Bamboo barrier brouhaha

Related Article

Dozens of Jakarta roads inundated during Chinese New Year

Rescuers halt evacuation due to bad weather after landslide kills 25

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

Bamboo barrier brouhaha

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Lecturers in Indonesia struggle to balance responsibilities with low pay

Lecturers in Indonesia struggle to balance responsibilities with low pay
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

More in Indonesia

 View more
Vehicles pass on Jan. 29, 2025, during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road in Tangerang, Banten. The toll road, which is the main access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded with 20-30 centimeters of water because of heavy rain.
Archipelago

Dozens of Jakarta roads inundated during Chinese New Year
Rare but dangerous: A Sumatran tiger is seen at the Medan zoo in Medan, North Sumatra, on Jan. 15, 2024.
Archipelago

Fatal tiger attacks highlight Sumatra's rising forest degradation
Power of nature – Tourists visit Drini Beach in Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta.
Archipelago

Dozens of students swept away by waves at Yogyakarta beach, four dead

Highlight
Vehicles pass during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Tangerang City, Banten, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Jakarta

Tangerang evacuates hundreds as flooding hits homes, Soekarno-Hatta
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (R) and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim (L), walk across the connecting bridge of the Petronas Twin Towers during the Indonesian President's visit to Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, January 27, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo addresses labor issues in Malaysia’s visit, after fatal shooting of RI citizens
A photo illustration of a group of students attending a learning session in a classroom.
Society

Lecturers in Indonesia struggle to balance responsibilities with low pay

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Dozens of Jakarta roads inundated during Chinese New Year
Archipelago

Fatal tiger attacks highlight Sumatra's rising forest degradation
Americas

Indonesia will not speculate about Trump aid freeze, Foreign Ministry says
Archipelago

Dozens of students swept away by waves at Yogyakarta beach, four dead
Jakarta

Gambir Police nab 20 suspects in love scam targeting foreigners
Tech

Alibaba releases AI model it claims surpasses DeepSeek-V3
Jakarta

Tangerang evacuates hundreds as flooding hits homes, Soekarno-Hatta
Books

Prabowo visit spotlights New Delhi bookstore

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Tangerang evacuates hundreds as flooding hits homes, Soekarno-Hatta

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!