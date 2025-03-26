Navy officers sentenced to life in prison over Tangerang shooting

The court found Chief Seaman Bambang Apri Atmojo and First Sgt. Akbar Adli guilty of committing premeditated murder and unlawfully taking possession of a stolen vehicle.
A military court has sentenced two Indonesian Navy officers to life imprisonment after finding them guilty of fatally shooting the owner of a car rental company in Tangerang, Banten, earlier this year.
The court found Chief Seaman Bambang Apri Atmojo and First Sgt. Akbar Adli guilty of committing premeditated murder and unlawfully taking possession of a stolen vehicle belonging to the victim, rental owner Ilyas Abdurrahman.
Another defendant, First Sgt. Rafsin Hermawan, was convicted of trading in stolen goods. The judges sentenced him to four years in prison.
All three defendants were dishonorably discharged from the Indonesian Navy.
The defendants and prosecutors told the court they would wait a week before announcing whether they would appeal the verdict.
No restitution
