Jakarta Post
Government rushes legislation with majority House support

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 3, 2025

Establishing priorities: Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) receives the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) deliberation document on Nov. 19, 2024, from House of Representatives Legislation Body (Baleg) head Bob Hasan (right) of Gerindra Party, as seen by Home Minister Tito Karnavian (left) during a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. The House tapped 41 bills to be included in the 2025 Prolegnas priority list from a total of 176 bills for the 2025-2029 Prolegnas. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

T

he Prabowo Subianto administration and the House of Representatives are rushing the deliberation of a bill that will define the authority of Danantara, the country’s first state-owned enterprise (SOE) superholding company and an investment management agency, akin to Singapore’s Temasek.

The government and lawmakers from House Commission VI overseeing SOEs held a brief but pivotal meeting on Saturday afternoon at the House complex, during which they agreed that the House will pass a revision to the 2003 law on SOE management in a plenary session scheduled for Tuesday.

The decision came not long after the deliberation of the bill was restarted last month, the proposed draft of which will clarify the President’s authority over SOEs’ assets, the task and authority of the SOEs minister and the establishment of Danantara itself.

Policymakers began deliberation of the revision in 2023, although it was stalled because of disagreements over provisions reducing the House’s authority on SOE management.

Besides the SOEs bill, lawmakers also pressed forward with a controversial proposal to revise the Mining Law through a series of meetings last month, when the House was still in recess. The revision is not listed as a priority bill.

The meetings culminated in an endorsement from the House Legislation Body (Baleg), a first step that is necessary before lawmakers and the government can start formal deliberation of the bill, which will grant higher education institutions mineral and coal mining concessions.

Read also: Plan to grant universities mining concessions draws flak

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo gets a head start, at least on paper

Faith group urges Prabowo to strengthen democracy

Mining Law revision to allow universities to receive mineral concessions

House considers new omnibus law to revise election rules

Opposition, ruling coalition trade blame over 12% VAT hike

More in Indonesia

 View more
Politics

Government rushes legislation with majority House support
A sailboat is anchored among traditional fishing boats on March 13, 2021, off the coast of Serangan Island, Bali.
Archipelago

Calls grow to “evaluate” Bali tourism after Ukrainian man robbed
A National Police internal affairs division officer escorts former Jakarta Police narcotics investigation subdirectorate head Adj. Sr. Comr. Malvino Edward Yusticia (center) following an ethics hearing against the latter at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 2, 2025. The police's ethics commission dishonorably discharged Malvino after finding him guilty of violating the code of ethics for extorting money from Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music festival attendants.
Archipelago

Two Semarang policemen arrested for allegedly extorting two students

Highlight
Pictured above is a subsidized-housing complex in Bogor, West Java, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Regulations

Prabowo's 3 million homes program lacks clarity
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Prudence in state budget
Farmers plant rice in a paddy field at Lambaro in Aceh on June 28, 2024.
Regulations

After 100 days, little to show for Prabowo’s energy, food security plans

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump pauses Mexico tariffs as last-ditch Canada talks continue
Politics

Government rushes legislation with majority House support
Economy

Inflation hits decades low amid electricity discount, waning spending power
Economy

Manufacturers' confidence grows, but cost pressure remains: PMI reports
Regulations

Cement industry demands tighter moratorium on new factories
Archipelago

Calls grow to “evaluate” Bali tourism after Ukrainian man robbed
Economy

India faces warmer February, winter crops at risk
Archipelago

Two Semarang policemen arrested for allegedly extorting two students
The Jakarta Post
