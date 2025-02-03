Government rushes legislation with majority House support

Establishing priorities: Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) receives the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) deliberation document on Nov. 19, 2024, from House of Representatives Legislation Body (Baleg) head Bob Hasan (right) of Gerindra Party, as seen by Home Minister Tito Karnavian (left) during a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. The House tapped 41 bills to be included in the 2025 Prolegnas priority list from a total of 176 bills for the 2025-2029 Prolegnas. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

T he Prabowo Subianto administration and the House of Representatives are rushing the deliberation of a bill that will define the authority of Danantara, the country’s first state-owned enterprise (SOE) superholding company and an investment management agency, akin to Singapore’s Temasek.

The government and lawmakers from House Commission VI overseeing SOEs held a brief but pivotal meeting on Saturday afternoon at the House complex, during which they agreed that the House will pass a revision to the 2003 law on SOE management in a plenary session scheduled for Tuesday.

The decision came not long after the deliberation of the bill was restarted last month, the proposed draft of which will clarify the President’s authority over SOEs’ assets, the task and authority of the SOEs minister and the establishment of Danantara itself.

Policymakers began deliberation of the revision in 2023, although it was stalled because of disagreements over provisions reducing the House’s authority on SOE management.

Besides the SOEs bill, lawmakers also pressed forward with a controversial proposal to revise the Mining Law through a series of meetings last month, when the House was still in recess. The revision is not listed as a priority bill.

The meetings culminated in an endorsement from the House Legislation Body (Baleg), a first step that is necessary before lawmakers and the government can start formal deliberation of the bill, which will grant higher education institutions mineral and coal mining concessions.

