TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, March 2, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions The facade of the building housing sovereign wealth fund Danantara in Jakarta is pictured on Feb. 24, after it was launched by President Prabowo Subianto. The President wants to tap into the fund's assets of more than US$900 billion to boost Indonesia’s growth, despite experts' concern about the fund’s governance. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

plan floated by President Prabowo Subianto to place representatives of religious organizations on the advisory board of the newly launched sovereign wealth fund Danantara has garnered mixed reactions, with analysts warning it could be an attempt to dampen public criticism of the controversial fund.

Prabowo last week launched Danantara, a multibillion-dollar fund that serves as both an investment vehicle and a holding company for all state-owned enterprises, representing a major part of the government’s efforts to achieve its ambitious growth targets.

Prior to the fund’s launch, the President said he was open to having leaders of the country’s religious organizations and former presidents serve on the advisory board of Danantara, which will manage about US$900 billion in assets.

The Indonesian Bishop’s Conference (KWI) responded with caution, with executive secretary Paulus Christian Siswantoko saying the group had not made any decision on whether it would join the advisory board if it was officially invited.

While Prabowo had specifically mentioned the KWI as a possible institution to be represented on Danatara’s advisory board, Siswantoko told The Jakarta Post there had not been any discussion with the government about the proposal.

Indonesian Communion of Churches (PGI) chairman Jacklevyn Fritz Manuputty welcomed Prabowo’s idea but also noted that the PGI, “as a religious institution, does not have the competence to take part in the oversight of Danantara”.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He said the PGI would be “willing to recommend figures with expertise from the Christian community only if requested” by the government and that the people in question would not act as representatives of the group.

Popular

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares
Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth

Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth
Yamaha to shut piano factories in Indonesia: Union

Yamaha to shut piano factories in Indonesia: Union

Related Articles

Hashim courts Ray Dalio from Bridgewater Associates to join Danantara

Distrust in Danantara sparks online calls to switch banks

China, Europe keen to invest with Danantara, Hashim says

Jokowi, Yudhoyono join President Prabowo at Danantara inauguration

Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test

Related Article

Hashim courts Ray Dalio from Bridgewater Associates to join Danantara

Distrust in Danantara sparks online calls to switch banks

China, Europe keen to invest with Danantara, Hashim says

Jokowi, Yudhoyono join President Prabowo at Danantara inauguration

Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test

Popular

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares

Ramadan starts on Saturday, govt declares
Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth

Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth
Yamaha to shut piano factories in Indonesia: Union

Yamaha to shut piano factories in Indonesia: Union

More in Indonesia

 View more
The members of punk band “Sukatani” perform in Subang, West Java.
Society

Punk band Sukatani stares down police intimidation
The facade of the building housing sovereign wealth fund Danantara in Jakarta is pictured on Feb. 24, after it was launched by President Prabowo Subianto. The President wants to tap into the fund's assets of more than US$900 billion to boost Indonesia’s growth, despite experts' concern about the fund’s governance.
Politics

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Workers wave to the camera as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java, on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceased operations on March 1 after being declared insolvent by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Archipelago

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Highlight
Devotion: A photograph by Anom Manik Agung shows a Balinese woman wading through a partially inundated temple courtyard on Lake Tamblingan.
Regulations

Flurry of investments erodes Bali’s architectural identity
The cover art for Purbalingga-based post-punk band Sukatani's debut album Gelap Gempita (Dark Excited).
Editorial

Protect protest songs
An aerial photo taken on May 6, 2024 shows a coal storage yard next to Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi, Jambi on May 6, 2024.
Economy

Nearly 20 cooperatives apply for mining permits

The Latest

 View more
Society

Punk band Sukatani stares down police intimidation
Community

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
Regulations

Industry players demand clarity for carbon trade to deliver cuts
Politics

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Archipelago

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations
Society

Minister denies reported 90% cut to Komnas Disabilitas budget
Politics

Supreme Court increases ex-Pertamina head's sentence to 13 years
Asia & Pacific

Vietnam drags feet over 'urgent' pollution problem
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.