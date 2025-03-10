TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life

She is one of thousands of Indonesians on social media promoting a popular hashtag that translates as "let's just escape for now".

AFP
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 10, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in front of the East Java Regional House of Representatives building in Surabaya on February 17, 2025. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

P

rivate tutor Patricia has been learning German for two years, armed with a dream of leaving for Europe and driven by a lack of opportunities, economic stagnation and little hope at home.

She is one of thousands of Indonesians on social media promoting a popular hashtag that translates as "let's just escape for now".

Anger at the quality of life in Indonesia -- a nation of 280 million known for pervasive corruption and nepotism -- has stirred student protests and driven young and middle-aged professionals to seek jobs abroad.

"After working for so many years, my income remains about the same... meanwhile my needs are increasing," said the 39-year-old in the capital Jakarta, who declined to give her last name.

"I don't own a house or car... if I keep working like this, it will probably never be enough."

In the last month, the hashtag has picked up steam. It has racked up thousands of mentions and reached more than 65 million accounts on X, formerly Twitter, analytics firm Brand24 said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The outpouring has coincided with student-led protests against wide-ranging government budget cuts by new President Prabowo Subianto.

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

Related Articles

Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life

Indonesia's modest fashion pioneers pass the baton to keep industry thriving

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

Eramet keen to work with Danantara on downstream investment: Minister

Analysis: Questioning PDI-P’s readiness to play an opposition role

Related Article

Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life

Indonesia's modest fashion pioneers pass the baton to keep industry thriving

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

Eramet keen to work with Danantara on downstream investment: Minister

Analysis: Questioning PDI-P’s readiness to play an opposition role

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

More in Indonesia

 View more
Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in front of the East Java Regional House of Representatives building in Surabaya on February 17, 2025.
Politics

Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life
Now facing trial: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) arrives for an interrogation on Wednesday at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The antigraft body has named Hasto a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member in 2019.
Politics

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on the management of Indonesia’s nickel industry at the University of Indonesia in Depok, West Java, on Oct. 16, 2024.
Society

UI opts not to flunk Bahlil, orders dissertation revision instead

Highlight
A man unloads palm oil seeds from a pickup truck after bringing them from a plantation to sell at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan, on July 10, 2024.
Economy

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

Cheap labor won’t cut it
Diplomats attend an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. Foreign ministers from the 57-member OIC have gathered after the Arab League endorsed Egypt's proposal to rebuild the Gaza Strip under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.
Middle East and Africa

Heavy task ahead as OIC pushes for UN peacekeeping mandate in Gaza

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Overcoming corruption vital for RI’s economy to ‘take off’, says Ray Dalio
Asia & Pacific

Defense ministry says no decision yet on buying India's Brahmos missiles

Sports

Inaugural TGL season hits high marks as golf broadens its horizon
Economy

Trump declines to rule out 2025 US recession
Asia & Pacific

Duterte says he will accept arrest if ICC issues warrant
Politics

Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life
Middle East and Africa

Iran says won't negotiate under 'intimidation' as Trump ramps up pressure
Politics

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.