TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Civil groups criticize military involvement in drug enforcement

The proposed Indonesian Military (TNI) amendment bill has sparked criticism from civil society groups, who argue that involving the military in drug enforcement contradicts the spirit of reform. They warn that this move could revive the military's dual-function role and threaten democracy.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, March 16, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Civil groups criticize military involvement in drug enforcement Defense Minister Sjafri Sjamsoeddin (second left) sits with Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtar (right), Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto (second right) and First Deputy State Secretary Bambang Eko Suharyanto (left) on March 11, 2025, during a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission I overseeing military affairs at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. During the meeting, the government representatives discuss about the revision of the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he deliberation of the Indonesian Military (TNI) amendment bill at the House of Representatives continues to draw criticism from various civil society groups who argue that the proposed draft is not in line with the spirit of reform.

One of the most criticized proposals is the military’s involvement in handling drug abuse.

According to the issues inventory list of the amendment bill, this provision is stated in Article 7, Paragraph 2, Point 17, legitimizing the military's role in assisting the government to tackle drug abuse, precursors and other addictive substances — a stipulation not included in the original Law No. 34/2004 on the TNI.

Ma'ruf Bajammal, public counsel at the Community Legal Aid Institute, said that drug policy is a civil matter that should be managed using a science-based health approach.

“There is no justification for military intervention in drug enforcement,” Ma'ruf said on Wednesday, as reported by tempo.co.

Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) chairman Muhammad Isnur echoed these concerns, warning that military involvement in drug enforcement could revive the military's dual-function issues and threaten democracy.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Instead, Isnur urged the government to drop the proposal and adopt a science-based health approach to drug policy.

Popular

Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models

Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models
Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Indonesia plans launch of forestry-based carbon offset trade soon

Indonesia plans launch of forestry-based carbon offset trade soon

Related Articles

Proposed TNI Law revision may harm military’s professionalism

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate

End of threshold regime: Toward substantial democracy?

Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force

Police uncover hidden narcotics factory in Bandung, Bogor

Related Article

Proposed TNI Law revision may harm military’s professionalism

Concerns raised over TNI’s role in Papua food estate

End of threshold regime: Toward substantial democracy?

Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force

Police uncover hidden narcotics factory in Bandung, Bogor

Popular

Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models

Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models
Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Indonesia plans launch of forestry-based carbon offset trade soon

Indonesia plans launch of forestry-based carbon offset trade soon

More in Indonesia

 View more
Defense Minister Sjafri Sjamsoeddin (second left) sits with Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtar (right), Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto (second right) and First Deputy State Secretary Bambang Eko Suharyanto (left) on March 11, 2025, during a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission I overseeing military affairs at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. During the meeting, the government representatives discuss about the revision of the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.
Politics

Civil groups criticize military involvement in drug enforcement
Indonesian migrant workers repatriated from Myanmar wait for an airport transfer upon their arrival at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Feb. 28, 2025. Eighty-four Indonesian migrant workers were repatriated from Myanmar through Thailand after they were found working in illegal cyber scam centers.
Society

Govt mulls resuming sending migrant workers to Saudi Arabia
National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko (front, left) and National Police Commission (Kompolnas) commissioner Ida Oetari Poernamasasi (front, right) talk to journalists during a press briefing at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on March 13, 2025. The police have named Adj. Sr. Comr. Fajar Widyadharma Lukman (center) a suspect for allegedly committing sexual abuse against minors, as well as abusing narcotics.
Archipelago

Former Ngada Police chief named sexual assault, drug suspect

Highlight
This grab from AFPTV footage shows smoke plumes rising following bombardment on Yemen's Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on March 15, 2025. Strikes hit Yemen's Huthi-held capital Sanaa on March 15, the rebels' Al-Masirah TV said, after US President Donald Trump announced military action. “An American-British aggression raided a residential neighborhood in the Shuub district, north of the capital, Sanaa,“ Al-Masirah said. There was no immediate comment from British authorities.
Middle East and Africa

US strikes in Yemen kill 20 as Trump vows to end Huthi attacks
Diorama WR Supratman membawakan lagu Indonesia Raya saat kongres pemuda kedua 28 Oktober 1928 di Museum Sumpah Pemuda, Kramat Raya, Jakarta Pusat, Rabu 24 Oktober 2018.
Editorial

Long live Indonesia Raya
People walk along Gaza's coastal al-Rashid Street in Nuseirat towards the Netzarim corridor to cross to the northern part of the Gaza Strip on January 27, 2025. Displaced Palestinians began returning to northern Gaza on January 27, an official at the territory's Hamas-run Interior Ministry told AFP, after a breakthrough in negotiations between Hamas and Israel.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia to start construction of Women and Children’s Hospital in Gaza next month

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Civil groups criticize military involvement in drug enforcement
Companies

Fake news ads with alleged cybercrime rampant on Meta platforms
Tech

China's Baidu releases new, free AI model to compete with DeepSeek
Society

Govt mulls resuming sending migrant workers to Saudi Arabia
Americas

Trump freezes US-funded media outlets including Voice of America
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia to start construction of Women and Children’s Hospital in Gaza next month
Middle East and Africa

US strikes in Yemen kill 20 as Trump vows to end Huthi attacks
Companies

Boeing lost trust of Americans, needs strict oversight, US official says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Civil groups criticize military involvement in drug enforcement

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.