Civil groups criticize military involvement in drug enforcement

The proposed Indonesian Military (TNI) amendment bill has sparked criticism from civil society groups, who argue that involving the military in drug enforcement contradicts the spirit of reform. They warn that this move could revive the military's dual-function role and threaten democracy.
he deliberation of the Indonesian Military (TNI) amendment bill at the House of Representatives continues to draw criticism from various civil society groups who argue that the proposed draft is not in line with the spirit of reform.
One of the most criticized proposals is the military’s involvement in handling drug abuse.
According to the issues inventory list of the amendment bill, this provision is stated in Article 7, Paragraph 2, Point 17, legitimizing the military's role in assisting the government to tackle drug abuse, precursors and other addictive substances — a stipulation not included in the original Law No. 34/2004 on the TNI.
Ma'ruf Bajammal, public counsel at the Community Legal Aid Institute, said that drug policy is a civil matter that should be managed using a science-based health approach.
“There is no justification for military intervention in drug enforcement,” Ma'ruf said on Wednesday, as reported by tempo.co.
Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) chairman Muhammad Isnur echoed these concerns, warning that military involvement in drug enforcement could revive the military's dual-function issues and threaten democracy.
Instead, Isnur urged the government to drop the proposal and adopt a science-based health approach to drug policy.
