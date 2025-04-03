TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Journalist Najwa denies rumors of joining Prabowo administration

The celebrated journalist has dismissed a rumor making the rounds on social media that she will be joining the communications ministry, saying that she is committed to journalism and shrugging off allegations of her muted criticism of the current administration.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, April 3, 2025 Published on Apr. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-04-03T12:27:01+07:00

Senior journalist Najwa Shihab speaks during an event in Jakarta in 2018. (The Jakarta Post/Donny Fernando)

S

enior journalist Najwa Shihab has refuted a growing rumor about her signing on to a job at the Communications and Digital Ministry as a reason for her allegedly waning criticism of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

Speaking to The Jakarta Post on Thursday, she dismissed the rumor entirely, saying it was “not true that I am currently [planning] to join the government”.

“I remain a journalist and will focus on strengthening Narasi,” she added, referring to the media company she founded in 2017 that has developed into an online outlet featuring investigative journalism.

Social media was rife this week with rumors of the award-winning journalist joining the government, which was exacerbated by a picture Najwa posted recently on Instagram that shows her with current and former television news anchors, including Meutya Hafid, the incumbent communications and digital minister.

Najwa also denied suggestions that she had been silent on the contentious revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which many social media users pointed to as an indication that she had toned down her previously biting criticism of the government.

“I gave my criticism [of the new TNI Law] on a number of programs, one of which was among the clips I posted on social media. And Narasi, as a media outlet, also covered the issue quite comprehensively,” she said.

Najwa gained prominence in 2009 for hosting the popular weekly talk show Mata Najwa (In Najwa’s eyes), with its high-profile lineup of national and political guests. The program first aired on Metro TV and Trans7 TV, before it later moved to its own YouTube channel, Narasi TV.

Popular

Evacuees carry food at an evacuation site in Lewolaga village, East Flores regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on Nov. 13, 2024, as Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki spews an ash column in the background.
Archipelago

Evacuee discovers live grenades near Mt. Lewotobi temporary shelters
The South Jakarta Civil Registry Agency holds a civil registry operation to record data on newcomers on July 11, 2018, in the municipality at Cipulir in Kebayoran Lama.
Archipelago

Newcomers required to have job, housing in Jakarta, official says
A man records a campaign video for social media on Feb. 10, 2024, to be used by Ukon Furkon Sukanda, a legislative candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), in Tangerang, Banten. Candidates of the 2024 general election posted videos on social media in a push to appeal to young voters, ranging from dressing up like Tom Cruise in Top Gun to organizing dance contests and forgetting to turn off a livestream.
Society

Social media age restriction policy met with caution

Highlight
Coming soon?: A sales assistant checks on Apple iPhone products put on display at a shop in a mall in South Jakarta, in this file photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024. In the background, the caption on an ad for the new Apple iPhone 16 reads, “Coming soon”. Apple has pledged to invest US$1 billion to lift a ban on the sale of its flagship iPhone 16 in Indonesia, which was precipitated by the company’s failure to fulfill local content rules.
Economy

Indonesian business groups urge talks with US on tariffs
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Communication breakdown
Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) prepare to exhibit their equipment before attending the departure ceremony for Indonesia's humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar following the earthquake at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta on April 3, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia sends more aid, rescuers to Myanmar

Academia

New modeling reveals full impact of Trump’s’ tariffs, with the US hit hardest
Economy

Where Trump's tariffs could hurt Americans' wallets
Academia

Building a sustainable future: Asia’s path in a transforming world
Markets

Asian stocks extend global rout after Trump's shock tariff blitz
Archipelago

Evacuee discovers live grenades near Mt. Lewotobi temporary shelters
Academia

Japan and ASEAN: Moving beyond symbolism to real strategic depth
Entertainment

'Forever Howlong': Black Country, New Road talks sweet sounds, closer ties
Academia

MSME tax limbo: Government inaction fuels uncertainty
