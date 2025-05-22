TheJakartaPost

Minister Budi Arie in hot water over online gambling indictment

An indictment from Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors alleged Budi Arie Setiadi, who once served as the communications and information minister, of accepting half of total kickbacks received from online gambling operators.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, May 22, 2025

Minister Budi Arie in hot water over online gambling indictment Cooperatives Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (right) and Deputy Minister Ferry Juliantono (left) talk to journalists following a meeting with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioners at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on May 21. During the meeting, the minister request the KPK to help in preventing corruption from marring the Red and White village cooperative initiative, one of President Prabowo Subianto's flagship program. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

C

ooperatives Minister Budi Arie Setiadi has been implicated in an ongoing trial pertaining to an online gambling scandal involving Communications and Digital Ministry employees, after the minister’s name was mentioned in the indictment letter against the defendants.

During a hearing at the South Jakarta District Court on May 14, prosecutors read an indictment against four defendants.

They were former state-owned enterprise (SOE) commissioner Zulkarnaen Apriliantony, a member of the ministry’s expert staff Adhi Kismanto, a president director of a privately-owned company Alwin Jabarti Kiemas and a middleman Muhrijan aka Agus.

In the indictment letter, Budi, who served as the communications and information minister from July 2023 until the end of the second administration of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, allegedly allowed online gambling websites to continue their operation under his watch.

According to the prosecutors, the communications ministry’s employees received around Rp 8 million (US$487) from each website they protected.

“Budi Arie Setiadi would receive 50 percent of their total earnings from all the gambling sites,” prosecutors read the indictment.

The remaining kickbacks were shared between Adhi and Zulkarnaen, with the latter allegedly pocketing more than Rp 52 billion for protecting online gambling sites from being closed down by Indonesian authorities.

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case

Govt to employ jobless, retirees in village cooperatives program

No evidence of graft in Tangerang sea barrier case: Bareskrim

Authorities to question more than 500 citizens freed from Myanmar scam centres

Court postpones Hasto's pretrial hearing until Feb. 5

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case

Govt to employ jobless, retirees in village cooperatives program

No evidence of graft in Tangerang sea barrier case: Bareskrim

Authorities to question more than 500 citizens freed from Myanmar scam centres

Court postpones Hasto's pretrial hearing until Feb. 5

More in Indonesia

 View more
A group of repatriates from among 554 Indonesians rescued from online scam centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar, prepares to board a bus on March 18, 2025, upon their arrival at Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.
Archipelago

Cambodia, Thailand join Indonesia to intensify fight against human trafficking

Illustration of violence against children
Archipelago

Police arrest six members of viral incest-promoting Facebook group
Rescue teams, including the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), the Army, police and volunteers, use high-pressure water to search for victims of a landslide triggered by heavy rain that claimed 19 lives, in Kasimpar Village, Central Java, on Jan. 22, 2025.
Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Trenggalek landslide

Highlight
A sleeve patch featuring the logo of Finance Ministry's customs and excise directorate general is seen in this stock photo taken on March 13, 2023.
Politics

TNI general appointment as customs office head raises question
A throwback: Students observe the diorama in the National Awakening Museum in Central Jakarta on May 19, 2018. The country commemorates National Awakening Day on May 20 to mark the founding of the first organization championing Indonesian independence in 1908.
Editorial

Questioning historical revision
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Regulations

BI cuts benchmark rate by 25 bps

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Cambodia, Thailand join Indonesia to intensify fight against human trafficking

Academia

What Islamic finance brings to climate resilience
Archipelago

Police arrest six members of viral incest-promoting Facebook group
Academia

The Age of ASEAN: Building trust in Southeast Asia’s digital future
Regulations

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Academia

ASEAN and China should join hands in facing trade storms

Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Trenggalek landslide
Academia

Australia loves Indonesia, but it’s not mutual
