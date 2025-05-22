Minister Budi Arie in hot water over online gambling indictment

An indictment from Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors alleged Budi Arie Setiadi, who once served as the communications and information minister, of accepting half of total kickbacks received from online gambling operators.
ooperatives Minister Budi Arie Setiadi has been implicated in an ongoing trial pertaining to an online gambling scandal involving Communications and Digital Ministry employees, after the minister’s name was mentioned in the indictment letter against the defendants.
During a hearing at the South Jakarta District Court on May 14, prosecutors read an indictment against four defendants.
They were former state-owned enterprise (SOE) commissioner Zulkarnaen Apriliantony, a member of the ministry’s expert staff Adhi Kismanto, a president director of a privately-owned company Alwin Jabarti Kiemas and a middleman Muhrijan aka Agus.
In the indictment letter, Budi, who served as the communications and information minister from July 2023 until the end of the second administration of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, allegedly allowed online gambling websites to continue their operation under his watch.
According to the prosecutors, the communications ministry’s employees received around Rp 8 million (US$487) from each website they protected.
“Budi Arie Setiadi would receive 50 percent of their total earnings from all the gambling sites,” prosecutors read the indictment.
The remaining kickbacks were shared between Adhi and Zulkarnaen, with the latter allegedly pocketing more than Rp 52 billion for protecting online gambling sites from being closed down by Indonesian authorities.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.