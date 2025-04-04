Setya Novanto among 150,000 convicts granted Nyepi, Idul Fitri remissions

Former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto attends his sentencing hearing in the e-ID corruption case at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on April 24, 2018. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

This year’s sentence cut was the third Idul Fitri remission in a row for the former Golkar Party chairman, reducing his 15-year prison term. He is currently serving his sentence at Sukamiskin Penitentiary in Bandung, West Java, which is designated for high-profile corruption convicts.

T he Immigration and Corrections Ministry has granted remissions to more than 150,000 prisoners in conjunction with this year’s Nyepi (Balinese day of silence) and Idul Fitri holidays, including former House of Representatives speaker and corruption convict Setya Novanto.

Setya, who is also a former Golkar Party chairman, was found guilty by the Jakarta Corruption Court in 2018 for rigging and accepting bribes and kickbacks pertaining to the e-ID project, a corruption case that caused Rp 2.3 trillion (US$137 million) in state losses.

The judges sentenced him to 15 years in prison and ordered him to pay a Rp 500 million fine and restitution amounting US$7.3 million he obtained from the case.

This year’s sentence cut was the third Idul Fitri remission in a row for Setya, reducing his 15-year prison term. He is currently serving the sentence at Sukamiskin Penitentiary in Bandung, West Java, which is designated for high-profile corruption convicts.

Previously, Setya received a one-month sentence reductions for the 2023 and 2024 Idul Fitri holidays. He also obtained a two-month sentence cut during the country’s Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 17, 2023.

Setya was one of 288 convicts in Sukamiskin who received sentence reductions for this year’s Idul Fitri holidays, said the penitentiary’s administration head Benny Muhammad Saifullah on Monday, as quoted by kompas.id. He did not elaborate on the reasons for Setya’s sentence reduction or specify the amount of time cut.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Of the 288 Sukamiskin convicts receiving sentence cuts, 36 had their prison terms reduced by 15 days; 233 had theirs cut by 1 month, 17 had 1.5-month sentence reductions and two had two-month sentence reductions.