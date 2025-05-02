TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo pledges to take back state assets controlled by private business

Prabowo said that state assets, which naturally belong to all citizens of a nation, should all be controlled by the government based on the 1945 State Constitution. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 2, 2025 Published on May. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-05-02T14:30:01+07:00

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a Labour Day rally in Jakarta on May 1. (AFP/Azwar Ipank)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto said in a speech delivered in front of thousands of workers celebrating Labor Day on Tuesday that his government is ready to take over state assets that are now under the control of private companies.

Prabowo said that state assets, which naturally belong to all citizens of a nation, should all be controlled by the government based on the 1945 State Constitution. 

"I was born in Betawi, raised in Betawi. I know which assets belong to the people, I know all of them and I will take them back for the sake of the people, brothers and sisters," President Prabowo said to a cheering crowd of thousands of workers who joined the May Day parade at the National Monument (Monas) square on Thursday.

The President was quick to add that he would first consult judges at the Supreme Court before taking steps to take over state assets currently in the hands of private business.

"I will first ask judges at the Supreme Court about the legal foundation first. The State Constitution is strong enough. The land, water and all wealth contained within them should be controlled by the state [...] that's the order of the Constitution," Prabowo said, quoting Article 33 of the 1945 State Constitution. 

Prabowo, however, did not give details on which state asset would be the first targeted in a takeover campaign. 

President Prabowo, who ran on a nationalist platform in last year's presidential election, has in the last three months rolled out policies that have significantly increased the role of the government in the country's economy.

In February, Prabowo launched a sovereign wealth fund called Danantara Indonesia with a pledge to take the country's annual growth from 5 to 8 percent. The funds allocated for Danantara have come from dividends contributed by state-owned enterprises and billions of dollars from government cuts.

In recent months, under coordination from the Defense Ministry, soldiers of the Indonesian Military (TNI) have moved to seize assets considered illegally occupied by palm oil companies.

In the last part of his speech, Prabowo made another pledge to possibly give the title of national hero to some deceased labor activists, including Marsinah, a worker from Surabaya, East Java, who was brutally murdered by members of the military for his advocacy work.

"I will support the proposal to name Marsinah as our national hero," he said.

 

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a Labour Day rally in Jakarta on May 1.
Politics

Prabowo pledges to take back state assets controlled by private business
West Java governor-elect Dedi Mulyadi (center) salutes after a plenary meeting at the West Java Council building to announce the result of the province's regional head elections on Jan. 10.
Archipelago

Govt mulls controversial plan to make vasectomy a requirement for assistance recipients
Speaking out: Activists rally outside the State Palace on Jan. 8, 2019, to demand that the government abolish articles in the Electronic Information and Transaction (ITE) Law they deem to be a threat to freedom of expression.
Politics

Calls grow for further reform of cyberlaw after much-lauded ruling on defamation

(L to R) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono and South Africa's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ronald Lamola pose for the family photo at Rio de Janeiro's Itamaraty Palace during the first meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 28, 2025. Senior diplomats from BRICS countries met on Monday in Brazil to present a united front in the face of threats emerging from US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia should approach BRICS with caution
Protesters carry posters read “Rigged government posts on top, rigged school admissions on the bottom“ (Di Atas Jual Beli Jabatan, Di Bawah Jual Beli Kursi Sekolah) to protest against corruptions and illegal levies on school enrollment during Car Free Day (CFD) in Jakarta on July 7, 2024.
Editorial

Corruptive culture
A customer is doing transaction in a BTN Syariah's branch in an undated photo.
Companies

US tariffs to hit loan growth at local banks

Politics

Prabowo pledges to take back state assets controlled by private business
Americas

Trump signs order to cut NPR, PBS public funding
Science & Tech

Rediscovering the beauty of travel through the Trip.com light and music show
Companies

New benchmark pricing policy has led to customer loss, Antam tells House
Environment

Climate change takes spice from Ternate clove farms
Academia

Digital threats, real consequences: Becoming cyber ready
Regulations

Apple CEO says most US iPhones to be 'sourced' in India
Academia

The Donald Trump boomerang effect
