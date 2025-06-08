TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Sri Mulyani makes first frontline visit to Papua

A Defense Ministry spokesperson said the visit marked “the first time a finance minister had visited a high-risk conflict zone in Nduga,” state news agency Antara reported.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, June 8, 2025 Published on Jun. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-06-08T13:13:58+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Sri Mulyani makes first frontline visit to Papua Rescue mission: Military and police personnel surround a helicopter on Feb. 2, 2023, in Kenyam district in the Papua regency of Nduga. The chopper was used to evacuate 15 people who had allegedly been held hostage by a separatist armed group. (Courtesy of /Cenderawasih Military Command)

F

inance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati made her first-ever visit to a conflict-prone area of Papua over the weekend, joining Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in inspecting Indonesian Military (TNI) troops stationed in Nduga regency, one of the country’s most volatile security zones.

Saturday’s working visit took the ministers from Timika to Kenyam district, where they inspected an outpost of the Army's 733rd Infantry Battalion/Masariku, a unit operating in one of Papua's most volatile areas. The delegation wore bulletproof vests during the trip, which the ministry described as occurring in a "high-risk" zone.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Frega Ferdinand Wenas Inkiriwang said the visit marked “the first time a finance minister had visited a high-risk conflict zone in Nduga,” state news agency Antara reported.

The visit comes as the Defense Ministry seeks to bolster its state budget allocation for 2026, with an indicative ceiling of Rp 167.4 trillion (US$10.27 billion), up from the Rp 155.9 trillion allocated for this year. The ministry is hoping to increase spending on defense modernization, soldier welfare and operations in frontier regions like Papua, where military presence has fluctuated in response to separatist violence.

During the visit, the ministers received a situation briefing from Lt. Gen. Bambang Trisnohadi, commander of the Joint Regional Defense Command (Kogabwilhan) III. They also met with local government leaders and community members through the Nduga District Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimkab).

The Defense Ministry emphasized that the joint visit was designed to “reaffirm synergy between national defense and state finances in supporting national stability”.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia’s defense spending has remained below 1 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), lower than regional peers such as Vietnam and Thailand.

Meanwhile, the ministry also faces scrutiny over the transparency of its allocations, particularly regarding operations in conflict areas like Papua.

Though Papua remains a priority under President Prabowo Subianto’s development and security agenda, detailed breakdowns of how much defense spending is specifically directed to the region are rarely made public.

A review of state budget documents, including the ministry’s budgeting and operational plans, its White Paper and relevant legislative hearing transcripts, found no data specifying province-level allocations since 2014.

Local government budget reports similarly group “defense and security” into broad categories without breaking down which funds are sourced from Jakarta.

In absolute terms, the defense budget also remains smaller than those for education, food security and energy subsidies, which make up the current administration’s priority programs.

Sri Mulyani and her office have not publicly commented on the Papua trip or the 2026 defense budget allocation.

 

Popular

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
US court says Trump can bar AP from key White House events for now

US court says Trump can bar AP from key White House events for now

Related Articles

Sri Mulyani makes first frontline visit to Papua

Govt slashes budget for official meeting allowances starting 2026

Govt sticks to ‘unrealistic’ 8% GDP growth target

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

‘Personal touch’ on display at Albanese’s return visit

Related Article

Sri Mulyani makes first frontline visit to Papua

Govt slashes budget for official meeting allowances starting 2026

Govt sticks to ‘unrealistic’ 8% GDP growth target

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

‘Personal touch’ on display at Albanese’s return visit

Popular

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry

Ministry reviews nickel mining in Raja Ampat after outcry
US court says Trump can bar AP from key White House events for now

US court says Trump can bar AP from key White House events for now

More in Indonesia

 View more
Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta is shrouded in haze from pollution on June 15, 2024.
Jakarta

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution
Police officers guard a cache of methamphetamine during a press conference in Jakarta on April 28, 2021. The drug was seized during a raid on a smuggling ring that trafficked 2,267 kilograms of methamphetamine, worth around US$82 million, from Afghanistan.
Archipelago

Batam court hands down life sentence to 10 ex-cops for selling meth
Rescue mission: Military and police personnel surround a helicopter on Feb. 2, 2023, in Kenyam district in the Papua regency of Nduga. The chopper was used to evacuate 15 people who had allegedly been held hostage by a separatist armed group.
Politics

Sri Mulyani makes first frontline visit to Papua

Highlight
Jobseekers line up on May 14, 2024, to file their employment applications during a job fair in Pandeglang, Banten, which featured 16 companies. The fair was part of the provincial government’s effort to help young people find employment.
Economy

Indonesia faces brain drain as skilled graduates leave for jobs abroad
Muslim worshippers gather for prayers at the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Mecca on June 2, 2025 ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage.
Editorial

Don’t neglect our pilgrims
Illustration of illegal levies
Archipelago

Kompolnas urges sanctioning Makassar officers for alleged extortion, assault

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution
Regulations

Housing task force side-eyes idea to shrink subsidized homes
Economy

US and China set for trade talks in London on Monday
Americas

Colombia's potential presidential contender shot, suspect arrested
Americas

Trump deploys National Guard over LA immigration protests
Science & Tech

Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists
Americas

Trump threatens Musk with 'serious consequences' in spending bill row
Regulations

Indonesia expects to conclude free trade talks with EU by end of June
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.