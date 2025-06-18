Breaking the cycle of extractive exploitation in Papua

Papuan protesters hold posters that read “Immediately revoke all nickel mining permits in Raja Ampat” on June 10, 2025, during a protest march to the Office of the Southwest Papua Governor in provincial capital Sorong. (AFP/Awakiraya)

The public have jumped to the defense of Raja Ampat in a modern-day case of David versus Goliath, where collective resistance must be mounted as the Papuan people wield everyday environmentalism to sling against the greenwashed extractive narrative of mining oligarchs.

T he Raja Ampat nickel controversy in Papua has captured public attention nationwide, leaving the government, mining companies and involved parties scrambling in panic.

On the one hand, they are racing to find regulatory narratives that justify mining, but on the other hand are attempts to blame each other and wash their hands of responsibility. It is truly an ironic phenomenon involving state “authorities” that use their power for the benefit of a select few.

For the Papuan people, Raja Ampat is not merely a place to live and a tourist destination, but an embodiment of the Papuan identity and pride that is increasingly being displaced by economic and political interests toward extinction.

Nickel mining in Raja Ampat further harms indigenous communities already battling marginalization, fears over their very existence, suppression of their dignity and systemic violations of their rights.

Although nickel mining permits in Raja Ampat were eventually revoked, this does not eliminate similar practices in other regions of the country.

The widespread opposition to nickel mines in Raja Ampat that sparked national discourse under the social media hashtag #SaveRajaAmpat highlights an interesting shift.

While Indonesians typically remain apathetic toward Papuan issues due to indifference or fear, their defense of Raja Ampat stems from direct emotional attachment among captivated visitors and imaginative connections formed through the media among those who have never visited the regency.