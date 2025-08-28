TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Ministry urges TikTok, Meta to act against harmful online content

Such disinformation, particularly on TikTok and Meta's Instagram, has stoked anger and spurred protests against the government, Deputy Communications and Digital Minister, Angga Raka Prabowo, told Reuters.

Agencies
Jakarta
Thu, August 28, 2025

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives' Commission I at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on November 5, 2024. The meeting discussed the ministry's the 100-day working plan, including fighting online gambling and preparation for concurrent regional elections on November 27. Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives' Commission I at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on November 5, 2024. The meeting discussed the ministry's the 100-day working plan, including fighting online gambling and preparation for concurrent regional elections on November 27. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

ommunications and Digital Ministry has summoned representatives of Meta Platforms Inc, ByteDance's TikTok and other social media platforms, ordering them to boost content moderation as disinformation has spread online, a government official said on Wednesday.

Such disinformation, particularly on TikTok and Meta's Instagram, has stoked anger and spurred protests against the government, Deputy Communications and Digital Minister, Angga Raka Prabowo, told Reuters.

The government will urge the platforms to moderate or remove such content, as well as anything pertaining to pornography and online gambling, without waiting for a government request, Angga said.

"They must comply with the rules because our goal is to protect this country. Penalties in the rules are reprimands, fines, temporary suspension, revoking of access or even kicking them out from a list of registered electronic platforms," he said.

"The impact (of disinformation) is chaos... And people do not receive accurate and complete information."

Separate meetings with TikTok and Meta have been scheduled for later this week and the government will also send an invitation to Elon Musk's X and YouTube Indonesia, he said.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

TikTok and Instagram each have more than 100 million accounts based in Indonesia, some of the biggest in the world.

Examples of disinformation included a deep fake video of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati saying teachers were a burden on the country, Angga said.

Some content has mislabelled past footage of riots in Jakarta as being recent, he said, referring to Monday's demonstration when hundreds clashed with police and were arrested, some of them under 18 years old, as they protested against excessive pay and perks for members of the House of Representatives.

The Child Protection Commission reported that some of the detained youth had joined the protest after watching TikTok videos calling for demonstrations, Angga said.

Earlier this year, the government issued a regulation to set a minimum age for users of social media, a move aimed at protecting children in digital space. 

The new regulation requires parental or teacher approval for children to access social media platforms. It aims to prevent social media addiction and shield minors from harmful or inappropriate online content.

Related Articles

Indonesia-US trade agreement brings risks and rewards

'Aura farming' viral trend draws tourists to Riau boat race

Papua and the unfinished promise of Indonesian nationalism

Political motivations behind rising cyberattacks in mid-2025, report says

Tokopedia sellers bemoan faulty TikTok Shop linkup

More in Indonesia

 View more
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives' Commission I at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on November 5, 2024. The meeting discussed the ministry's the 100-day working plan, including fighting online gambling and preparation for concurrent regional elections on November 27.
Politics

Ministry urges TikTok, Meta to act against harmful online content
A worker prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 12 in the kitchen of an Islamic boarding school in Kudus regency, Central Java.
Society

Govt to probe reports of pork lard, toxic metals in free meal trays
Protesters are blocked by police with shields during a demonstration outside the House of Representatives in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025.
Politics

Lawmakers to stop receiving housing allowance in November

Highlight
Residents pass by the headquarters of state asset fund Danantara in South Jakarta on July 1, 2025.
Economy

Patriot bond issuance sparks concerns
Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) talks with South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok (right) in a meeting at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 21, 2025. The foreign minister goes on a courtesy visit with the prime minister during his trip to the East Asian country.
Editorial

Sugiono’s dual role
Pati regent Sudewo (center) leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta afer undergoing a questioning session on Aug. 27, 2025. The antigraft body interrogates Sudewo as a witness in a bribery case pertaining to the construction and maintenance of railway tracks by the Transportation Ministry's rail tranportation directorate general.
Politics

KPK grills Pati regent in railway graft investigation

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

National Games 2025: Experience the Thrills in Hong Kong!
Academia

Indonesia-US trade agreement brings risks and rewards
Health

Maybank Marathon 2025 winners praise race’s challenges, organization
Middle East and Africa

Trump holds Gaza policy meeting with Tony Blair and Jared Kushner
Politics

Ministry urges TikTok, Meta to act against harmful online content
Academia

Climate resilience is a strategic investment
Society

Govt to probe reports of pork lard, toxic metals in free meal trays
Companies

AI giant Nvidia beats earnings expectations but shares fall

