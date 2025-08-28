Ministry urges TikTok, Meta to act against harmful online content

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives' Commission I at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on November 5, 2024. The meeting discussed the ministry's the 100-day working plan, including fighting online gambling and preparation for concurrent regional elections on November 27. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Such disinformation, particularly on TikTok and Meta's Instagram, has stoked anger and spurred protests against the government, Deputy Communications and Digital Minister, Angga Raka Prabowo, told Reuters.

C ommunications and Digital Ministry has summoned representatives of Meta Platforms Inc, ByteDance's TikTok and other social media platforms, ordering them to boost content moderation as disinformation has spread online, a government official said on Wednesday.

Such disinformation, particularly on TikTok and Meta's Instagram, has stoked anger and spurred protests against the government, Deputy Communications and Digital Minister, Angga Raka Prabowo, told Reuters.

The government will urge the platforms to moderate or remove such content, as well as anything pertaining to pornography and online gambling, without waiting for a government request, Angga said.

"They must comply with the rules because our goal is to protect this country. Penalties in the rules are reprimands, fines, temporary suspension, revoking of access or even kicking them out from a list of registered electronic platforms," he said.

"The impact (of disinformation) is chaos... And people do not receive accurate and complete information."

Separate meetings with TikTok and Meta have been scheduled for later this week and the government will also send an invitation to Elon Musk's X and YouTube Indonesia, he said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TikTok and Instagram each have more than 100 million accounts based in Indonesia, some of the biggest in the world.

Examples of disinformation included a deep fake video of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati saying teachers were a burden on the country, Angga said.

Some content has mislabelled past footage of riots in Jakarta as being recent, he said, referring to Monday's demonstration when hundreds clashed with police and were arrested, some of them under 18 years old, as they protested against excessive pay and perks for members of the House of Representatives.

The Child Protection Commission reported that some of the detained youth had joined the protest after watching TikTok videos calling for demonstrations, Angga said.

Earlier this year, the government issued a regulation to set a minimum age for users of social media, a move aimed at protecting children in digital space.

The new regulation requires parental or teacher approval for children to access social media platforms. It aims to prevent social media addiction and shield minors from harmful or inappropriate online content.