TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle
Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
Popomangun, Low Moromi explore life's rhythm in geometry, cloud 
Protesters set fire to regional council buildings in several provinces

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle
Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
Popomangun, Low Moromi explore life's rhythm in geometry, cloud 
Protesters set fire to regional council buildings in several provinces

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo cancels China trip as protests continue

Prabowo had been due to attend a "Victory Day" parade in China on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two following Japan's formal surrender.

Reuters
Jakarta
Sun, August 31, 2025 Published on Aug. 31, 2025 Published on 2025-08-31T08:03:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his first annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day. President Prabowo Subianto delivers his first annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto on Saturday canceled a planned trip to China as days of protests spread further outside the capital Jakarta, with several regional parliament buildings set ablaze.

Prabowo had been due to attend a "Victory Day" parade in China on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two following Japan's formal surrender.

The protests, the first major test for Prabowo's nearly year-old government, began in Jakarta this week over lawmakers' pay and worsened after a police vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle rider.

"The president wants to continue monitoring (the situation in Indonesia) directly...and seek the best solutions," presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said in a video statement on Saturday.

"Therefore, the president apologizes to the Chinese government that he could not attend the invitation."

Another consideration in cancelling the trip was a United Nations General Assembly session in September, Prasetyo said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In the light of the protest, short-video app TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, said on Saturday it had suspended its live feature in Indonesia for a few days.

Jakarta had this week summoned representatives of social media platforms, including as Meta Platforms and TikTok, and told them to boost content moderation because disinformation had spread online. The government says that such disinformation has spurred protests against it.

Protests also occurred in Bali on Saturday, where teargas was used against protesters.

Local media also reported that a crowd had looted the Jakarta home of Ahmad Sahroni, a lawmaker from the political party NasDem, and taken items including household furniture.

Sahroni has faced accusations of responding insensitively to people calling for parliament to be dissolved amid anger over lawmakers' allowances. Sahroni has labeled such critics "the stupidest people in the world".

Popular

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle
Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

Related Articles

Doubts linger over new coastal body’s ability to deliver on seawall project

Prabowo’s long vision on education

President Prabowo calls for calm after protests

India's Modi seeks closer ties on Asia tour to offset fallout from US tariffs

Putin, Kim Jong Un and Prabowo to attend Beijing military parade

Related Article

Doubts linger over new coastal body’s ability to deliver on seawall project

Prabowo’s long vision on education

President Prabowo calls for calm after protests

India's Modi seeks closer ties on Asia tour to offset fallout from US tariffs

Putin, Kim Jong Un and Prabowo to attend Beijing military parade

Popular

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle
Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

More in Indonesia

 View more
Head-to-head: Students brave security cordons during a rally near the House of Representatives in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Aug. 28, 2025.
Politics

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
An illustration of the copyright symbol.
Archipelago

Elderly woman reported to police for alleged unauthorized premier league broadcast
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his first annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Politics

Prabowo cancels China trip as protests continue

Highlight
People look at the the West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Representatives Council (DPRD) office building, seen partially burned after being stormed, looted and set on fire during a demonstration in Mataram, NTB on Aug. 30, 2025. Protests rock Indonesian major cities including Jakarta on Aug. 29 after footage spread of a ride-hailing driver being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
Archipelago

Protesters set fire to regional council buildings in several provinces
Platform of the day: A man holds a smartphone displaying the home screen of Chinese social media app TikTok on April 19, 2024, in an office in Paris.
Politics

TikTok says live feature temporarily suspended in Indonesia over protests
Protesters gather near the burning Makassar City Council building in Makassar, South Sulawesi on Aug. 30, 2025 during a protest after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during another protest against lavish allowances for House of Representatives lawmakers.
Archipelago

Protest blaze kills 3 in Makassar

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Success of 'Indonesia inc' hinges on unity, IBC's Arsjad says
Americas

New $250 visa fee risks deepening US travel slump
Politics

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
Americas

Trump moves forward on plans for a Department of War
Archipelago

Elderly woman reported to police for alleged unauthorized premier league broadcast
Politics

Prabowo cancels China trip as protests continue
Politics

TikTok says live feature temporarily suspended in Indonesia over protests
Economy

Most Trump tariffs are not legal, US appeals court rules
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.