Gerindra sets sights on 2029 as leadership calls for early preparations

President Prabowo Subianto, who is also the chairman of the Gerindra party, delivers a speech at the celebration of the 17th anniversary of Gerindra at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

President Prabowo Subianto’s popularity may help the nationalist party win the 2029 elections, analysts have said, but extra efforts will still be needed as Gerindra may face more challenges in the next four years.

T he next presidential and legislative elections are still four years away, yet President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra party has already set its sights on winning them, with the party leadership urging members to strengthen internal unity and continue supporting the current administration.

Senior Gerindra official Sufmi Dasco Ahmad was among the party leaders who stressed the need to be prepared for the 2029 elections. Speaking at the recent national congress of Gerindra’s women’s wing Perempuan Indonesia Raya (Pira) in Jakarta, he urged all members to prepare as the races will arrive before they realize it.

“We have to be ready, because before we know it, 2029 will be just around the corner,” Dasco told Pira and Gerindra members during the congress on Oct. 9 in a live-streamed speech on the women’s wing’s YouTube channel.

Desco, who is also a deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, called on party members to maintain unity and continue actively supporting the government programs, noting the nation is facing increasingly complex challenges.

“Let us build strong solidarity to maintain a stable and conducive atmosphere for the government,” he said. “We hope all party elements continue to support the government through initiatives that directly touch the people’s lives.”

The call for early election preparations came after a recent shake-up among Gerindra’s leadership in August. At that time, analysts saw the move as an effort by Prabowo to rejuvenate the party and to consolidate his power by appointing more Gerindra members to key cabinet positions in recent reshuffles.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Gerindra shake-up concentrates power in Prabowo’s inner circle