Can India maintain strategic autonomy in the Trump 2.0 era?

Mon, December 15, 2025   /   03:00 pm

Can India maintain strategic autonomy in the Trump 2.0 era?

While shared anxieties over China have brought India and the United States closer, President Donald Trump’s second-term tariffs and tougher immigration rules have injected fresh strain into the relationship. The pressure on New Delhi to curb Russian oil imports comes as Moscow itself deepens ties with Beijing, complicating India’s long-standing defence and energy partnerships. So where does this leave India’s quest for strategic autonomy? Can it still balance cooperation with the U.S., reliance on Russia, and cautious engagement with China? Or is that space rapidly closing? Political scientist Dr Pradeep Taneja from the University of Melbourne puts the India–US relationship under the microscope. Presented by Sami Shah. A podcast from Asia Institute of the University of Melbourne. Produced and edited by profactual.com. Music by audionautix.com.

