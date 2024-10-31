TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Indonesia's BRICS membership: A strategic leap into a new global era

Membership in BRICS will further solidify Indonesia’s commitment to sustainable development and its role as a responsible steward of global resources.

Abdul Kadir Jailani (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 31, 2024

Indonesia's BRICS membership: A strategic leap into a new global era Strategic diplomacy: Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono arrives at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 24. As BRICS world leaders convened in Kazan for a summit this week, Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said late on Oct. 25 that the process of joining the group has begun.

I

ndonesia’s announcement by Foreign Minister Sugiono last week to join the BRICS group signifies a transformative shift in the country's diplomatic trajectory. This pivotal move enables Indonesia to reassess and refine its strategic approach moving forward. It also provides an impetus to reshape its mental framework in response to the rapidly changing dynamics of global politics.

By joining BRICS, Indonesia positions itself as an emerging power, ready to play a more significant role on the world stage. It not only marks Indonesia's rise, but also reflects a growing recognition of its role as a key player in global affairs. It allows the nation to assert its strategic importance amid a complex international landscape.

Consistent with its longstanding principle of a "free and active foreign policy," Indonesia is committed to avoiding binary choices in the ongoing rivalry among major powers. Rather, it seeks to engage proactively across multiple platforms to safeguard its national interests while preserving its sovereignty.

At the heart of this decision is Indonesia's dedication to building bridges rather than erecting barriers. This approach embodies the Indonesia’s inherent ability to connect both developing and developed nations, fostering meaningful dialogue and cooperation.

In an era increasingly characterized by division and polarization, Indonesia embraces the philosophy that “a thousand friends are too few, while one enemy is far too many.” This ethos enables it to engage with a wide array of global players and thereby enhance its diplomatic leverage.

Joining BRICS should not be misconstrued as an anti-West maneuver. Instead, it represents a strategic step to navigate the current geopolitical landscape while preserving Indonesia's autonomy in its relations with Western nations. This balanced approach allows Indonesia to maintain its relationships without compromising its strategic objectives or alienating potential partners.

The strategic rationales for Indonesia's BRICS membership are multifaceted.

Welcome on board: A ceremony marks the handover of Indonesian Navy submarine Alugoro-405, jointly built by state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL Indonesia and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) from South Korea, to the Defense Ministry at the state firm’s dock in Surabaya, East Java, on March 17, 2021.
Interview

Prabowo can play ‘unique’ part in reducing tensions on Korean peninsula
Building BRICS: Government officials attend a plenary session in the outreach/BRICS Plus format at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2024.
Academia

Revisiting Indonesia’s surprising BRICS plan
Good neighbors: Foreign guests attend the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the People’s Consultative Assembly plenary session in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Academia

East Asia, ASEAN and Pacific demand Prabowo’s attention

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (left) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions
Workers leave a PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java, on Oct. 24, 2024.
Editorial

Is Sritex too big to fail?
Branding for the COP29 climate conference covers the facade of a building under renovation in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on September 11, 2024. The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will convene from Nov. 11 to 22 in Baku.
Politics

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

Markets

BOJ keeps rates steady, puts focus on global risks
Archipelago

BNPB sends aid to victims of Mt. Lewotobi eruptions
Archipelago

Seven arrested over assault against pesantren students in Yogyakarta
Regional Elections

Dedi maintains lead in West Java governor race
Interview

Prabowo can play ‘unique’ part in reducing tensions on Korean peninsula
Academia

East Asia, ASEAN and Pacific demand Prabowo’s attention
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo appoints Luhut as head of revived National Economic Council
Economy

1 million apartments won’t solve urban housing crisis
