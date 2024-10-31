Indonesia's BRICS membership: A strategic leap into a new global era

Strategic diplomacy: Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono arrives at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 24. As BRICS world leaders convened in Kazan for a summit this week, Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said late on Oct. 25 that the process of joining the group has begun. (BRICS Russia 2024 via Reuters/Kirill Zykov)

Membership in BRICS will further solidify Indonesia’s commitment to sustainable development and its role as a responsible steward of global resources.

I ndonesia’s announcement by Foreign Minister Sugiono last week to join the BRICS group signifies a transformative shift in the country's diplomatic trajectory. This pivotal move enables Indonesia to reassess and refine its strategic approach moving forward. It also provides an impetus to reshape its mental framework in response to the rapidly changing dynamics of global politics.

By joining BRICS, Indonesia positions itself as an emerging power, ready to play a more significant role on the world stage. It not only marks Indonesia's rise, but also reflects a growing recognition of its role as a key player in global affairs. It allows the nation to assert its strategic importance amid a complex international landscape.

Consistent with its longstanding principle of a "free and active foreign policy," Indonesia is committed to avoiding binary choices in the ongoing rivalry among major powers. Rather, it seeks to engage proactively across multiple platforms to safeguard its national interests while preserving its sovereignty.

At the heart of this decision is Indonesia's dedication to building bridges rather than erecting barriers. This approach embodies the Indonesia’s inherent ability to connect both developing and developed nations, fostering meaningful dialogue and cooperation.

In an era increasingly characterized by division and polarization, Indonesia embraces the philosophy that “a thousand friends are too few, while one enemy is far too many.” This ethos enables it to engage with a wide array of global players and thereby enhance its diplomatic leverage.

Joining BRICS should not be misconstrued as an anti-West maneuver. Instead, it represents a strategic step to navigate the current geopolitical landscape while preserving Indonesia's autonomy in its relations with Western nations. This balanced approach allows Indonesia to maintain its relationships without compromising its strategic objectives or alienating potential partners.

The strategic rationales for Indonesia's BRICS membership are multifaceted.