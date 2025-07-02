TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

After previously receiving recognition for its consistent progress in global competitiveness, the country has now encountered a notable reversal.

Taufikurrahman (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 2, 2025 Published on Jul. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-07-01T15:22:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness A customer uses a smartphone on May 6, 2024, to scan a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to complete a digital transaction at Klojen Market in Malang, East Java. (Antara/Ari Bowo Sucipto)

I

ndonesia's economic prospects have come under serious concern following the release of the 2025 World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) by the IMD World Competitiveness Center (WCC). 

After previously receiving recognition for its consistent progress in global competitiveness, the country has now encountered a notable reversal. In the most recent assessment, Indonesia fell 13 positions, declining from 27th place in 2024 to 40th out of 69 economies in 2025. This represents a significant downturn compared to the steady improvements recorded in prior years, when the nation advanced from 44th in 2022 to 34th in 2023.

This is not merely a fluctuation in numbers; the fall signals deeper and systemic vulnerabilities that have been exacerbated by a mix of global headwinds and unresolved domestic structural issues. As the IMD report, which draws from 262 quantitative indicators and surveys of over 6,000 executives worldwide, makes clear, Indonesia now faces a critical moment.

Policymakers, business leaders and civil society must reflect on the factors behind the decline and act swiftly to reposition the country on a more competitive and sustainable growth trajectory.

Indonesia has been adversely affected by external dynamics, including ongoing tariff wars aimed at this region. The fallout from trade tensions, especially between major powers, has been particularly harsh on export-reliant economies. While Indonesia previously benefited from robust commodity exports, including oil, gas and palm oil, shifts in global demand and geopolitical uncertainty have revealed the economy’s vulnerability.

Yet, the real alarm lies in internal weaknesses, as identified by the WCR 2025. Indonesia registered declines in three out of four main pillars of competitiveness: Government Efficiency, Business Efficiency and Infrastructure. Only Economic Performance showed mild resilience, buoyed slightly by indicators like gross domestic product (GDP) per capita and real growth. However, even here, the international investment subcomponent weakened, reflecting eroded investor confidence. The complexity and costliness of starting a business remain key concerns. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Education, a cornerstone of long-term productivity, ranked 62nd, while the country’s health and environmental services fared even worse, at 63rd. Also noteworthy are indicators like foreign currency reserves per capita and the strength of the Indonesian passport, both of which reflect broader institutional credibility. These affect not just economic efficiency but also global perception and ease of travel for talent and business.

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Related Articles

A stabilizing force in turbulent times

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

Reinvigorating the RCEP for a stable and prosperous Asia-Pacific

Crypto bourse holding firm Indokripto prepares for IPO

Business owner named as suspect for withholding employees' certificate

Related Article

A stabilizing force in turbulent times

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

Reinvigorating the RCEP for a stable and prosperous Asia-Pacific

Crypto bourse holding firm Indokripto prepares for IPO

Business owner named as suspect for withholding employees' certificate

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

More in Opinion

 View more
A customer uses a smartphone on May 6, 2024, to scan a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to complete a digital transaction at Klojen Market in Malang, East Java.
Academia

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

Doctors from Jember Pulmonary Hospital and Surabaya’s Dr. Soetomo General Regional Hospital perform their first joint neurosurgery on a patient with a brain aneurysm on May 27, 2023, at the lung hospital in Jember, East Java.
Academia

Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state
A worker prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 12 in the kitchen of an Islamic boarding school in Kudus regency, Central Java.
Opinion

Analysis: Free meals program: The devil is in the implementation

Highlight
Oodles of growth: Workers produce noodles on Jan. 14, 2023 at a factory in Surabaya, East Java. Indonesia must double its average manufacturing growth of 4.5 percent to become a high-income country.
Economy

Indonesian manufacturing slows down as demand fizzles further
Residents walk through tidal flooding in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, on June 25, 2025) The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has urged communities living along the city’s northern coast to remain alert for potential tidal flooding triggered by the super new moon phenomenon, which is expected to last until June 29, 2025.
Editorial

To rescue or abandon Java?
Cargo trucks park in a line at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

Indonesia posts $4.3b surplus in May on strong exports of CPO, steel

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Minister asks S. Korea to investigate the death of Indonesian migrant worker
Politics

Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence
Academia

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

Economy

Indonesian manufacturing slows down as demand fizzles further
Politics

House grills foreign minister over empty ambassador post in US
Academia

Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state
Opinion

Analysis: Free meals program: The devil is in the implementation
Society

New school admissions stumble over old problems
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.