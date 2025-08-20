TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Google and Australia's national newswire strike AI deal

Financial details of the agreement, which was announced Tuesday, were not provided.

News Desk (AFP)
Sydney, Australia
Wed, August 20, 2025

An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023. An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023. (AFP/Olivier Morin)

A

ustralia's national newswire has agreed to provide content to Google's Gemini artificial intelligence to improve its responses, the two firms said.  

Financial details of the agreement, which was announced Tuesday, were not provided.

The deal would help deliver real-time information to "enhance" responses in the Gemini app, said Nic Hopkins, Google's head of news partnerships for Australia and New Zealand.

Australian Associated Press, which was established 90 years ago, said its journalism would ensure timeliness and accuracy in the information Google's products provide.

"This is a strong endorsement of our reputation as a leading and trusted news media organisation," AAP chief executive Emma Cowdroy said.

A growing number of deals between news media and generative AI makers have been struck recently as tech firms look to make their natural-language responses to users' questions more relevant. 

AFP news agency signed a deal with Mistral in mid-January allowing the startup's chatbot to draw on the news agency's articles to formulate responses.

Other news organisations have launched legal challenges over AI use of their copyrighted content. 

 

The Jakarta Post
