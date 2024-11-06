TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Strengthening ASEAN’s standing on human rights through dialogue

Meaningful, inclusive and sustained dialogue would solidify ASEAN’s human rights commitments and position it as a legitimate voice in the global human rights landscape.

Yuyun Wahyuningrum (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 6, 2024

Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and Deputy Human Rights Minister Mugiyanto Sipin (center) and ASEAN member states' representatives to the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights pose for a group photo during the sixth ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue at ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on Nov. 5, 2024. (Courtesy of/AICHR)

S

ince 2007, ASEAN has made strides in integrating human rights into its framework. Key milestones include establishing the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in 2009 and adopting the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration (AHRD) in 2012. These initiatives were designed to signal ASEAN’s commitment to incorporating human rights as a cornerstone of its regional development strategy.

Yet despite these gains, ASEAN’s progress remains hampered by significant gaps. The AICHR, for instance, lacks the power to investigate human rights violations, and the AHRD provisions often diverge from international standards.

To bridge these shortcomings, ASEAN member states must engage in consistent, productive and action-oriented human rights dialogue.

Human rights dialogue is essential in Southeast Asia, a region where universal human rights norms often face unique political, social and cultural challenges. Recognizing this, Indonesia took a leading role in 2013 by launching the ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue, a platform designed to facilitate open exchanges on human rights issues among ASEAN states.

For Indonesia, this dialogue is not merely a forum but a means of promoting accountability. As outlined in AICHR’s Terms of Reference, Article 4.10 specifically mandates that AICHR gather information on human rights promotion and protection across the region. The dialogue thus supports AICHR’s broader mission, enhancing ASEAN’s ability to address human rights collectively and transparently.

Moreover, Article 39 of the AHRD, commits member states to the shared responsibility of promoting and protecting human rights through cooperation with national, regional and international bodies.

The ASEAN human rights dialogues can serve as a tangible expression of this commitment, offering a structured forum for ASEAN to navigate internal conflicts, build consensus and resist undue external pressures.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.