TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Bali as a ‘living mystery school’

The spirit of Bali, which intertwines traditional values and customary laws within a universal framework of harmony, will continue to draw visitors long seeking enlightenment in this troubled world.

Rob Goodfellow (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Sydney, Australia
Fri, November 15, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Bali as a ‘living mystery school’ Foreign beachgoers carry surfboards on Aug. 3, 2024, while walking along the sandy shores of Kuta Beach, located along the southeastern tip of Bali. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka )

T

his year, Bali is once again among the top recipients of Tripadvisor’s prestigious Travelers’ Choice Awards for the world’s most popular destinations. The reason Bali has consistently rated so highly? “Culture” and “spirituality”.

Bali is not just an island, but a global phenomenon. It is, as Indian statesman Jawaharlal Nehru once famously described, “the morning of the world”.

Here, Nehru observed something important. This was the harmonious relationship that existed between people, nature and the divine.

And the fact remains, Bali still teaches an increasingly troubled world about the values of ancient spirituality that have withstood the test of time. These values continue to enrich lives everywhere.

Indeed, Bali represents the hope that human diversity can survive the 21st century. For reasons not completely understood by anthropologists and historians, Balinese culture remains colorful, complex, rich, relevant and vibrant, both because of tourism and in spite of it.

In their book, Secrets of Bali, Fresh Light on the Morning of the World, Jonathan Copeland and Ni Wayan Murni, a Balinese tourism entrepreneur par excellence, inform us of something worth remembering. While Bali is one of the world’s most recognized tourism brands, the community of Ubud is Bali’s cultural center and the royal family of Ubud is its living, beating heart.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As Murni says, the Ubud royal family continues to restore temples, organize and contribute to ceremonies, sponsor dance and gamelan groups and fund research into preserving and interpreting customary law, or adat. For this reason, more income from tourism is returning directly to the community.

Popular

Indonesia to return ART units to China

Indonesia to return ART units to China
Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
Flights to Bali resume following volcanic eruption 

Flights to Bali resume following volcanic eruption 

Related Articles

Bali as a ‘living mystery school’

On Belgian coast, fishing on horseback—and saving a tradition

Bali's Beachfront Wedding at Holiday Inn Resort Baruna

Leading Indonesia's charge toward 8% growth in a bold new era

Launching a travel pattern for Catholic religious tourism on Flores Island

Related Article

Bali as a ‘living mystery school’

On Belgian coast, fishing on horseback—and saving a tradition

Bali's Beachfront Wedding at Holiday Inn Resort Baruna

Leading Indonesia's charge toward 8% growth in a bold new era

Launching a travel pattern for Catholic religious tourism on Flores Island

Popular

Indonesia to return ART units to China

Indonesia to return ART units to China
Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
Flights to Bali resume following volcanic eruption 

Flights to Bali resume following volcanic eruption 

More in Opinion

 View more
Foreign beachgoers carry surfboards on Aug. 3, 2024, while walking along the sandy shores of Kuta Beach, located along the southeastern tip of Bali.
Academia

Bali as a ‘living mystery school’
Countering threats: Members of the police’s counterterrorism squad Densus 88 arrest a man identified as Dananjaya Erbening (second right) at his house in Bekasi, West Java, on Aug. 14, 2023. The squad also seized dozens of firearms.
Academia

From insider to observer: Navigating the complex legacy of Jemaah Islamiyah
Business day: Workers load and unload containers at Ahmad Yani seaport in Ternate, North Maluku, on Oct. 16, 2024.
Academia

How a second Trump presidency will impact Indonesia’s economy

Highlight
In this file combination of pictures created on June 8, 2021 shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) during a welcome ceremony for Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev in Beijing on July 3, 2019; and US President Joe Biden speaking at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 17, 2021.
Asia and Pacific

Xi, Biden attend APEC summit, prepare to meet
A number of vehicles involved in consecutive collisions at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road were evacuated at the Jatiluhur Toll PJR Office, Purwakarta Regency, West Java, on Monday, November 11, 2024. Police officers recorded as many as 17 vehicles involved in consecutive accidents at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road which caused one person to die, four serious injuries and 23 people were slightly injured.
Editorial

Toward safer roads
President Prabowo Subianto addresses the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 14, 2024
Economy

RI can achieve 100% renewable energy within ‘years’, Prabowo tells APEC summit

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta gubernatorial candidates lack concrete waste strategies, says Walhi
Tech

Nvidia CEO eyes working with Indonesian firms to develop AI
Regional Elections

Anies welcomes Pramono-Rano to his private residence
Markets

Ticket price drop expected before year-end holidays: Deputy Minister
Economy

RI can achieve 100% renewable energy within ‘years’, Prabowo tells APEC summit
Economy

Govt to pursue taxes from ‘shadow economy’, Sri Mulyani says
Asia & Pacific

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Papua
Politics

Anies praises Prabowo's international diplomacy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Bali as a ‘living mystery school’

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.