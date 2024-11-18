TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Achieving national prosperity through behavioral insights and adaptive leadership

The World Bank reports that Indonesia ranks relatively low in legal enforcement, with prolonged judicial processes and weak contract enforcement.

Rudolf Tjandra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 18, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Achieving national prosperity through behavioral insights and adaptive leadership Nurturing children: Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestiandani (right) talks about how to help local children develop during a dialogue with village heads and community figures on May 6, 2024 held at the East Java regency’s culture and tourism agency. (Antara/Banyuwangi government’s public relations)

I

ndonesia stands at a crucial juncture, with the opportunity to transition from a middle-income to a high-income economy. However, this journey requires more than economic policies alone; it demands structural changes within institutions, an evolving role for businesses, adaptive leadership and an understanding of the behavioral nuances that drive decision-making across society.

Nobel laureates Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson have shown that inclusive institutions lay the foundation for national prosperity. Adding insights from behavioral economists, such as Dan Hill, Tim Harford and Richard Thaler, can equip both public and private sectors with the tools needed to foster a sustainable and inclusive economy that benefits all Indonesians.

According to Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson, sustained prosperity is rooted in inclusive institutions, meaning those that secure equal opportunities, uphold property rights and promote widespread investment. These are in contrast to extractive institutions, which concentrate resources and power within elite circles, stifling broader economic growth and innovation. In Indonesia, the middle-income trap presents a significant challenge, where economic gains are not yet deeply rooted in equitable prosperity.

A critical step for Indonesia is to strengthen the rule of law. Transparent and consistent legal frameworks protect citizens’ rights and ensure businesses of all sizes can operate in a fair environment.

However, the World Bank reports that Indonesia ranks relatively low in legal enforcement, with prolonged judicial processes and weak contract enforcement. Addressing these issues, including rooting out corruption, would foster a more reliable business environment and encourage long-term investment in the Indonesian economy.

Investment in human capital is also essential. Indonesia, with a population of over 270 million, has a significant labor force but faces a shortfall in education and skill levels. For instance, the 2018 PISA rankings showed Indonesian students performing below the global average in literacy, mathematics and science, a clear signal that more resources are needed in education.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Programs such as the 2019 pre-employment card offering subsidized training are steps in the right direction. However, improving access to quality education and vocational training, especially in rural areas, remains necessary to create meaningful employment opportunities and enable Indonesia’s shift toward more value-added industries.

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot
West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

Related Articles

Danantara, a blueprint for independence, strategy and growth

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election

Apple reportedly pledges investment after ban of iPhone 16

Leveraging technologies for youth and female entrepreneurship

Indonesian women artists transcend compliance

Related Article

Danantara, a blueprint for independence, strategy and growth

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election

Apple reportedly pledges investment after ban of iPhone 16

Leveraging technologies for youth and female entrepreneurship

Indonesian women artists transcend compliance

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot
West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Joe Biden (right) meets with President Prabowo Subianto on Nov. 12, 2024, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss the strengthening of US-Indonesian cooperation.
Academia

Prabowo needs US-model national security council
Listening ear: An employee of Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to Brother Vice President) attends to a member of the public on Nov. 11, 2024, the day Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka launched the new complaints center at his offices in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Is VP Gibran’s complaint desk initiative a panacea?
Nurturing children: Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestiandani (right) talks about how to help local children develop during a dialogue with village heads and community figures on May 6, 2024 held at the East Java regency’s culture and tourism agency.
Academia

Achieving national prosperity through behavioral insights and adaptive leadership

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (front, center) poses with (back, from left to right) Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Taiwan's APEC representative Lin Hsin-i, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, United States President Joe Biden, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (front, left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (front, right) during a family photo session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru on Nov. 16, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo’s balancing act
Digital trade can transform how firms innovate by reducing information, logistics, and transaction costs associated with acquiring foreign inputs.
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued

The Latest

 View more
Society

Lessons on coding and AI start in fourth grade: Education minister
Europe

Biden answers missile pleas from Ukraine as clock ticks down

Markets

Markets swing after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook
Academia

Prabowo needs US-model national security council
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued
Opinion

Analysis: When insiders protect online gambling
Politics

House to hold confirmation hearings for top KPK picks
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Achieving national prosperity through behavioral insights and adaptive leadership

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.