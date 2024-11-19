TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: SOEs superholding Danantara launch delayed, uncertainty looms

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 19, 2024

Analysis: SOEs superholding Danantara launch delayed, uncertainty looms

T

he launch of Indonesia’s newly formed investment authority, Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara), initially set for November 7, has been delayed due to President Prabowo Subianto’s concurrent visit to China. Danantara is now expected to launch upon the President’s return, likely at the end of November. However, questions linger about the clarity of Danantara’s purpose and the implications of its establishment on Indonesia’s existing investment entities.

Danantara, often described as a “superholding” for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs), aims to consolidate the assets of seven major SOEs: Bank Mandiri, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), electricity giant PT PLN, oil and gas conglomerate PT Pertamina, telecommunications company PT Telkom Indonesia, and mining group MIND ID. Under Danantara’s management, these assets are estimated to total around US$600 billion, or Rp 9.48 quadrillion. For comparison, Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund (SWF), the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), was launched with Rp 75 trillion ($4.75 billion) and had assets of Rp 116.9 trillion as of 2023.

Confusion around Danantara’s role emerged soon after early proposals for an SOE superholding surfaced in September. Initially, Danantara was seen as a means to maximize SOE assets and was anticipated to assume much of the SOEs Ministry's authority. By October, however, the scope shifted, with officials describing Danantara as an investment management agency rather than a replacement for the SOEs Ministry’s functions. This reframing has led to speculation that Danantara’s current structure reflects a compromise, allowing both Danantara and the SOEs Ministry to share oversight of the nation’s 41 SOEs. (Read: Two institutions with one task: Establishing an SOEs super-holding)

In another significant development, just before the delay in Danantara’s launch, Danantara Chairman Muliaman Darmansyah Hadad announced plans to merge INA into Danantara, possibly by amending the existing government regulation (PP) on investment management. This merger aims to make Danantara the primary SWF for Indonesia.

However, the integration of INA into Danantara has raised concerns among investors about political interference in investment decisions. Much of INA’s success in attracting international partners in the last 4 years stems from its perceived neutrality—an independence that may be less assured under Danantara’s structure. To replicate INA’s trustworthiness, Danantara would need a governance model similar to that of Singapore’s Temasek, which operates without political intervention.

Adding to these concerns is the appointment of Muliaman Darmansyah Hadad as Danantara’s chairman. Hadad’s ties to Burhanuddin Abdullah, head of Prabowo’s expert team and an early proponent of the SOE superholding concept, have prompted skepticism about Danantara’s ability to operate independently of political influences. Such ties cast doubt on whether Danantara can establish the credibility required to inspire confidence on the global investment stage.

As Danantara's official debut approaches, stakeholders await further clarity on its role and governance structure. Ensuring that Danantara operates with the transparency and independence needed to attract investors will be crucial to its long-term success.

Popular

Popular

Attorney General's Office (AGO) officials set up money seized from the houses of former Supreme Court official Zarof Ricar ahead of a press briefing at AGO headquarters in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024.
Academia

The visible and the marginalized: Examining our rule of law
Protecting young ones: Anti-tobacco activists encourage a shopkeeper in Peta Barat Cengkareng, West Jakarta, on March 17, 2021, to join the “Prevent Child Smokers” campaign by pledging not to sell cigarettes to children.
Academia

Regulatory loopholes in tobacco promotion on social media
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Academia

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Trump policies could cast shadow over Indonesia, Asia
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia touts China sea deal without concession
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Regulations

FTA with US ‘unlikely’ under Trump but nickel deal may be doable

Archipelago

Police arrest BP Batam employee for alleged human trafficking
Regional Elections

Jokowi endorses Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Ridwan-Suswono
Asia & Pacific

Bakamla confirms no Chinese coast guard presence in North Natuna
Regulations

Govt halts big infrastructure in trade-off for food security: Minister
Americas

Biden out of the picture as world leaders meet
Americas

Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine
Companies

Chandra Asri’s new plant construction stalled due to permit delays
Editorial

Pinning hopes on Danantara
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.