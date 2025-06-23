Analysis: The four islands dispute: An infringement of Aceh’s dignity

P resident Prabowo Subianto's much-anticipated intervention has seemingly eased tensions over the disputed Panjang, Lipan, Mangkir Gadang, and Mangkir Ketek islands, which had caused a feud between Aceh and neighboring North Sumatra.

While abroad on a state visit to Russia, Prabowo decided the four islands would be returned to Aceh. However, the initial intent to transfer sovereignty raises concerns about unnecessary provocation and central government overreach.

The conflict stemmed from an April ministerial decree by the Home Ministry, transferring ownership of the four islands, geographically closer to North Sumatra, from Aceh Singkil regency in Aceh to Central Tapanuli regency in North Sumatra. This mirrored three previous decrees in 2012, 2017, and 2022, which were all met with strong opposition from Aceh.

Aceh government officials and Governor Muzakir “Mualem” Manaf claim the islands possess significant untapped oil and gas reserves, comparable to the Andaman gas field, alleging this as the true motive behind the transfer attempts. “Do you know why [the decision came to be]? It’s because of the energy resources, the gas deposits, they’re as big as those in the Andaman [gas field]. That’s the issue,” said Muzakir.

However, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi denied these claims, stating checks with the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry found no research indicating energy resources in the area.

Aceh's history of decades-long rebellion against the Indonesian government should have served as a warning against provoking the province, whose memory of insurgency is still recent, 20 years since the 2005 Helsinki peace agreement that ended the bloody conflict. This accord between Aceh rebels and Indonesia promised lasting peace, allowing Aceh's peaceful coexistence within the Unitary Republic of Indonesia and the dissolution of the Free Aceh Movement (GAM).

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

As the commander-in-chief of GAM and once an "enemy of the state" back then, Muzakir was at the forefront of this conflict, even clashing with President Prabowo during his military days. Yet, the peace agreement has proven effective, granting Aceh greater autonomy while upholding national unity. Muzakir himself reconciled with Prabowo, spending nearly a decade with the President's Gerindra Party (2013-2022) before becoming governor. He also staunchly supported Prabowo's presidential campaign and is now considered a loyalist by many.