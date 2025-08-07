KPK opens probe into 2024 haj quota distribution

Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas climbs the stairs in the South Jakarta headquarters of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to attend his questioning on Aug. 7, 2025. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

The KPK has summoned Yaqut Cholil Qoumas for questioning as part of its preliminary investigation into the 2024 haj program during his tenure as religious affairs minister, in particular the allotment of Indonesia's quota, building upon the findings of a House special commission into the same matter late last year.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has launched a graft probe into the Religious Affairs Ministry’s management of the 2024 haj program, amid allegations that extra spots were improperly given to higher-paying pilgrims under a “special quota” scheme.

As part of its preliminary inquiry, the KPK summoned Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, who was religious affairs minister in 2020-2024 during the second term of president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, to a questioning on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on arriving at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta, Yaqut said he would “explain everything” to investigators.

On Wednesday, the antigraft body’s investigations director Asep Guntur Rahayu said Yaqut would be questioned on how the ministry parceled out the quota among pilgrims in the government’s haj program.

Saudi Arabia granted an additional quota of 20,000 Indonesian pilgrims for a total of 241,000 in 2024, the largest-ever allocation for Indonesia.

The ministry subsequently decided to divide the extra spots equally between the regular and special haj programs. But the move raised legal questions, as the 2019 Haj Law limits the special haj program to 8 percent of the country’s annual quota.