TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Speak boldly, Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Speak boldly, Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

KPK opens probe into 2024 haj quota distribution

The KPK has summoned Yaqut Cholil Qoumas for questioning as part of its preliminary investigation into the 2024 haj program during his tenure as religious affairs minister, in particular the allotment of Indonesia's quota, building upon the findings of a House special commission into the same matter late last year.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 7, 2025 Published on Aug. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-08-07T15:51:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas climbs the stairs in the South Jakarta headquarters of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to attend his questioning on Aug. 7, 2025. Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas climbs the stairs in the South Jakarta headquarters of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to attend his questioning on Aug. 7, 2025. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has launched a graft probe into the Religious Affairs Ministry’s management of the 2024 haj program, amid allegations that extra spots were improperly given to higher-paying pilgrims under a “special quota” scheme.

As part of its preliminary inquiry, the KPK summoned Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, who was religious affairs minister in 2020-2024 during the second term of president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, to a questioning on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on arriving at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta, Yaqut said he would “explain everything” to investigators.

On Wednesday, the antigraft body’s investigations director Asep Guntur Rahayu said Yaqut would be questioned on how the ministry parceled out the quota among pilgrims in the government’s haj program.

Saudi Arabia granted an additional quota of 20,000 Indonesian pilgrims for a total of 241,000 in 2024, the largest-ever allocation for Indonesia.

Read also: Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The ministry subsequently decided to divide the extra spots equally between the regular and special haj programs. But the move raised legal questions, as the 2019 Haj Law limits the special haj program to 8 percent of the country’s annual quota.

Popular

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty

British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty

Related Articles

KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

'Indonesian Village' project tops Prabowo’s talks in Saudi Arabia

Prabowo to discuss haj management with MBS during Saudi visit

Central Java haj pilgrim dies upon landing in Saudi Arabia

Related Article

KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

'Indonesian Village' project tops Prabowo’s talks in Saudi Arabia

Prabowo to discuss haj management with MBS during Saudi visit

Central Java haj pilgrim dies upon landing in Saudi Arabia

Popular

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident

Two Chinese nationals die in Bali boat accident
British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty

British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas climbs the stairs in the South Jakarta headquarters of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to attend his questioning on Aug. 7, 2025.
Politics

KPK opens probe into 2024 haj quota distribution
Global phenomenon: Online gaming service Roblox is displayed on a tablet screen on Feb. 1, 2019, in Paris.
Society

Govt warns children, parents against ‘violent’ Roblox
Three members of the national flag-hoisting team raise the Red-and-White on Aug. 17, 2020, during a ceremony to commemorate Indonesia's 75th anniversary at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta.
Society

Govt plans bigger Independence Day celebration at palace

Highlight
Palestinian children receive medical attention at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2025, following Israeli bombardment on the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia readies island medical facility for 2,000 wounded Gazans
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 4, 2025.
Editorial

Speak boldly, Indonesia
A woman and her child walk past subsidized housing for media industry workers at Gran Harmoni Cibitung Residential Complex, Bekasi Regency, West Java, Tuesday (June 5, 2025). The government has prepared 1,000 subsidized homes in the first phase for media industry workers across Indonesia under the Mortgage Financing Liquidity Facility (FLPP) scheme.
Regulations

Developers slam housing offtake agency plan as off-target, inefficient

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Reading Megawati's silhouette: Between harmony, hegemony and democracy
Regulations

SOEs to save Rp 8t from bonus, incentive cuts: Danantara
Economy

Prabowo calls for ‘realism over theory’ amid US tariff threats
Politics

KPK opens probe into 2024 haj quota distribution
Regulations

Modi vows no compromise on farmers interests amid Trump's tariff salvo
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia and Thailand agree to ASEAN observers to ensure ceasefire holds

Regulations

Legislator suggests gold export ban to boost bullion banking
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia readies island medical facility for 2,000 wounded Gazans
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK opens probe into 2024 haj quota distribution

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.