Mental health and HIV in teens: Ending stigma and discrimination

Adolescents with HIV are at an increased risk of developing mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Nelsensius Klau Fauk, Aasha Rose and Paul Ward (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation Indonesia/Jakarta
Tue, December 3, 2024

Mental health and HIV in teens: Ending stigma and discrimination

UNAIDS report shows that Indonesia recorded 540,000 HIV cases as of 2023. That year saw a record high of 57,299 new cases, with 5.5 percent (3,151)  of these cases affecting adolescents aged 15-19.

Adolescents with HIV are at an increased risk of developing mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These issues often stem from the emotional turmoil they experience, including feelings of disappointment, sadness and anger as they struggle with accepting their HIV-positive status.

HIV can profoundly influence the way adolescents think, behave and interact with others, whether with family, friends at school or the wider community. They might draw back from others, become reluctant to talk to anyone, become more selective about who they hang out with and in some cases, think about ending their life.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that HIV is not the only contributor to the deterioration of mental health of adolescents living with the virus.

Other factors, such as family issues and social environment which can lead to stigma and personal anxiety, can worsen the problems.

In Indonesia, approximately 50 percent of people living with HIV (PLHIV) face discrimination in community settings, schools and health care. Around 68 percent also experience discrimination from their families and close friends.

While stigma and discrimination around PLHIV are common, our research in Indonesia suggests that these experiences can worsen the mental health challenges faced by adolescents living with the infection.

Photo: NIE NTU Singapore
Academia

Becoming Education Expert in the Ministry: A Doctorate Journey at NIE
Police officers stand guard on Aug. 1, 2024, in front of a house used by a terror suspect in Batu, East Java.
Academia

Indonesia’s approach to reintegration: A compassionate path to security
Myanmar's Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar armed forces, arrives to pay his respects to Myanmar independence hero General Aung San and eight others assassinated in 1947, during a ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon, Myanmar, on July 19, 2018.
Academia

ICC’s arrest warrant for Myanmar junta chief is a critical step forward

Hashim Djojohadikusumo (R), brother, wealthy businessman and economic adviser of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, speaks beside campaign official Fadli Zon during a press conference in Jakarta on July 15, 2014. With both candidates Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo claiming victory in July 9, 2014 election, Indonesia faces a long period of uncertainty after last week's disputed presidential election, analysts warn -- raising fears for Southeast Asia's top economy as growth sits at four-year lows, foreign investment slows and corruption remains rife.
Regulations

Govt to proceed with plan to set up revenue body, Hashim signals

Ramadan shopping: A visitor examines Muslim outfits on April 2, 2024 at a shop in Medan central market in North Sumatra. Garment sales increased three weeks into the Ramadan fasting month, traders said.
Editorial

VAT, the equitable tax
Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso and Canadian Minister for Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng has officially concluded negotiations of Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (I-CA CEPA) in Jakarta on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Economy

RI seals trade pact with Canada, possibly improving access to US

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.