Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Balinese women carry offerings on their heads on Oct. 16, 2024, as they proceed to the site of a ritual in the Alas Kedaton tourist area in Kukuh village, Tabanan regency, Bali. (Antara/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

Bali’s booming tourism sector has come at a steep price: the erosion of cultural authenticity, environmental degradation and deepening social inequality.

B ali, Indonesia’s “Golden Goose”, has become a global tourism magnet because of its lush landscapes, rich culture and welcoming spirit. Tourism has turned the island into an economic powerhouse, with millions of jobs in hospitality, transportation and retail, and a significant contribution to Indonesia’s foreign exchange earnings.

In 2023, Bali welcomed 5.27 million international tourists, representing a 144.61 percent increase from 2022, but still below the 2019 pre-pandemic peak of 6.3 million, making up over 80 percent of the island’s workforce.

Has Bali really succeeded with its tourism, or is it simply a victim of its own fame?

Success in tourism is often measured by rising numbers, such as more visitors, endless infrastructure and an ever-increasing contribution to the economy. If that is the measure, then yes, Bali has certainly triumphed.

But what happens when a destination becomes too complacent in its tourism success? Tourism can be a double-edged sword. Bali’s booming tourism sector has come at a steep price: the erosion of cultural authenticity, environmental degradation and deepening social inequality.

Ironically, the more successful Bali’s tourism becomes, the more exposed it is to the volatility of global travel trends and environmental crises. This paradox is exacerbated by Bali’s overwhelming reliance on tourism, leaving the island with little diversification to weather crises. The pandemic laid bare this fragility, with tourism revenues plunging by over 75 percent in 2020-2021, exposing the unsustainable nature of Bali’s economic model. By putting almost all its eggs in the tourism basket, Bali has not only become vulnerable to environmental disasters but also risks losing its cultural identity. Can we continue to celebrate this success without confronting the deeper risks it poses to the island’s future?