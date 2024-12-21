TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Misunderstanding Industry 4.0: Indonesia's premature leap toward revolution

There are widespread misunderstandings about what the new industrial revolution, particularly Industry 4.0, truly entails.

Agus Hasan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Trondheim, Norway
Sat, December 21, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Misunderstanding Industry 4.0: Indonesia's premature leap toward revolution Hard at work: A farmer tills a plot of land using a hand-held tractor in Lumajang, East Java, on Nov. 6. (Antara Foto/Irfan Sumanjaya)

A

member of the Indonesian House of Representatives recently urged state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to prepare for Industry 5.0, expressing concerns that humans would be replaced by robots. His reference to Industry 5.0 was not a mere slip of the tongue; the term has increasingly been used by politicians, academics and citizens to describe the use of robots and other emerging technologies.

However, the reality is that even highly industrialized countries have yet to fully harness the potential of Industry 4.0, as noted by Ralf Seifert, a professor at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland. Discussions about Industry 5.0, therefore, are premature, as it does not yet exist. This confusion highlights a broader issue of widespread misunderstandings about what the new industrial revolution, particularly Industry 4.0, truly entails. These misconceptions arise from varying levels of technological maturity, inconsistent adoption rates and, most importantly, a lack of understanding of the core principles driving this transformative industrial paradigm.

The driving force behind Industry 4.0 originated in Germany's industrial sector, driven by concerns over declining competitiveness as manufacturing technologies and industries increasingly relocated to Asia, particularly China, attracted by lower labor and production costs. Germany's traditional industrial hubs faced mounting pressure, mirroring a broader trend across Europe.

Once a global center for innovation, Europe now struggles under the weight of excessive regulation and taxation, leading to a significant shift in innovation dynamics. This shift is emphasized by China's technological advantage, prompting the European Union to introduce stricter trade policies for clean technologies. Notably, the EU plans to require Chinese companies to transfer intellectual property to European businesses in exchange for subsidies, reflecting efforts to address this growing disparity.

Previous industrial revolutions were focused on achieving efficiencies through mass production, significantly lowering production costs. However, this model was no longer sufficient to maintain competitiveness in Europe. To address this challenge, Germany introduced the concept of “Industrie 4.0” at the Hannover Fair in 2011. The vision behind Industry 4.0 was to create a new technological standard that could enable the production of highly customized products at costs comparable to mass-produced items. The core objective was to leverage digital transformation and cyber-physical systems to connect and modernize industrial production, making German industries more sustainable, resilient and globally competitive. Recognizing its strategic importance, the German federal government backed the initiative.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In 2013, several German industrial associations, supported by the federal government, established Plattform Industrie 4.0, a collaborative initiative to advance and implement Industry 4.0. This platform brought together diverse stakeholders, including industry leaders, academic researchers, policymakers and trade unions, to shape the future of smart, connected manufacturing.

Popular

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake
Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows
Vietnam e-taxi company makes Jakarta debut

Vietnam e-taxi company makes Jakarta debut

Related Articles

Responsible mining can advance global environmental goals

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

Successful industrial policy requires industry experts

Govt eyes 10% investment growth, chipmaking to achieve GDP target

America's tech blind spot

Related Article

Responsible mining can advance global environmental goals

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

Successful industrial policy requires industry experts

Govt eyes 10% investment growth, chipmaking to achieve GDP target

America's tech blind spot

Popular

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake

Meetings on Myanmar: Human rights and ASEAN’s credibility at stake
Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows

Prabowo’s plan to pardon ‘corrupters’ raises eyebrows
Vietnam e-taxi company makes Jakarta debut

Vietnam e-taxi company makes Jakarta debut

More in Opinion

 View more
Pay up: Activists hold a silent protest inside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) venue in Baku on Nov. 16 to demand that rich nations provide climate finance to developing countries.
Academia

Cop-out on climate finance at COP29
A woman checks her ballot before casting her vote on Nov. 27 in the 2024 regional head elections at a polling station in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh.
Academia

Acehnese women sidelined from decision-making, despite past tragedy and conflict
A health worker takes the blood pressure of a pregnant woman on June 4, 2024, at a Posyandu (integrated health services post) in Gondoharum village, Kudus, Central Java.
Academia

The undiagnosed majority: A call to action for Indonesia’s health system

Highlight
People shop at a mall in Serang, Banten, on April 9, 2023.
Economy

Upbeat retailers sense revived year-end spending
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows during a public address from his official residence in Seoul in this handout photo issued by the South Korean Presidential Office via Yonhap on Dec. 14, 2024. Yoon on Dec. 14 said he would “step aside“ after parliament voted to remove him from office, urging an end to “politics of excess and confrontation“. South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached Yoon over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a “victory of the people“.
Editorial

Lessons from Korea
Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) chairman Jusuf Kalla delivers a speech after inaugurating the organization's leadership board for the 2024-2029 term in Jakarta on Dec. 20, 2024. The Law Ministry acknowledges Kalla's chairmanship for the humanitarian organization despite challenge from fellow Golkar Party politician Agung Laksono, who also claims of being elected as PMI chair by a separate national meeting.
Politics

Ministry acknowledges Kalla as Red Cross legitimate chair

The Latest

 View more
Society

MUI urges government to regulate social media use for children
Americas

Fade out: Biden disappears into background
Middle East and Africa

Sweden doubles aid to Gaza, but ends UNRWA funding
Americas

Canada PM Trudeau looks set to lose power after key ally vows to topple him
Culture and Entertainment

How Juicy Luicy Became Indonesia's Biggest Pop Band
Weekend Five

Unconventional gifts for the holidays
Jakarta

Jakarta braces for year-end holidays
Middle East and Africa

Indonesian warship departs for UNIFIL mission in Lebanon
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Misunderstanding Industry 4.0: Indonesia's premature leap toward revolution

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!