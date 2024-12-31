TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The myth of the middle-income trap

It is about time that Indonesia moves beyond the narrative of the so-called middle-income trap, by embracing bold visions paired with pragmatic strategies to write its unique, development success story.

Norimasa Shimomura and and Philip Schellekens (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta/Bangkok
Tue, December 31, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The myth of the middle-income trap A Muslim attendant sells Christmas decorations on Dec. 11, 2024, at a vendor booth in a Jakarta shopping mall. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

T

he idea of the middle-income trap has long haunted countries striving to reach high-income status. Indonesia, having recently attained upper middle-income status, is often cast as the latest protagonist in this narrative.

But this concept, while catchy, is deeply flawed. The so-called trap is neither a definitive barrier nor unique to middle-income countries. It’s a policy challenge: an opportunity to innovate policies, adapt and unlock new growth engines.

Under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto, who took office in October, Indonesia has set an ambitious target: driving economic growth to at least 8 percent annually within the next five years. This leap from the current 5 percent range could eradicate poverty and shatter the middle-income ceiling.

But the key question remains: How can Indonesia not only spark, but also sustain, such rapid growth?

To transform ambition into reality, Indonesia must focus on both strategy and execution. Three critical directions can chart its course: outward orientation, domestic integration and growth through inclusion.

Indonesia’s outward orientation is vital for accessing global markets, acquiring advanced technologies and fostering innovation. Doubling down on exports is a proven accelerator; just ask South Korea or Vietnam. Staying competitive in this arena will require nimble trade policies and investments in high-value sectors.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Domestic integration is warranted, as regional disparities remain a drag on Indonesia’s economy. Bridging the gaps between urban and rural areas can unlock untapped potential, ensuring that all regions contribute to and benefit from growth. Strengthening logistics and regional connectivity will be key to achieving this.

Growth through inclusion starts from the premise that greater inclusion in and of itself can be an enabler of sustained growth. Indonesia could realize the gender dividend by promoting female labor force participation. It could also generate a growth impulse by having the informal sector contribute more to national growth. An industrial policy for the informal sector is long overdue.

Strategies alone do not drive development. Execution is the real challenge. Success requires the embrace of three core principles: future orientation, strategic focus and a relentless commitment to implementation.

Climate change shifts in demographics and technology and changing patterns in globalization make the development landscape of the future more challenging. Indonesia must stay agile against this changing backdrop, anticipating disruptions and adjusting strategies to remain resilient. Future orientation is therefore key.

Technocratic laundry lists of policy solutions are outdated and dilute impact. Success will lie in prioritizing a few transformative initiatives in the form of strategic big bets. This helps align resources and efforts more sharply with national goals and increases the likelihood of success.

Consistent and continuous implementation is critical. Most attention should be devoted to this department, which requires strengthening institutional capacity for executing and monitoring policies, as well as independent reviews to assess the progress being made.

It’s time to retire the myth of the middle-income trap. The real challenge lies in adaptability, focus and follow-through.

Asia offers no shortage of inspiration. Singapore, under Lee Kuan Yew, and China, guided by Deng Xiaoping, achieved remarkable growth through bold visions paired with pragmatic strategies. Indonesia can emulate these successes by adapting them to its unique context and aspirations.

Critics may call Indonesia’s vision of zero poverty and 8 percent growth unrealistic. But history is built by bold leaps, not timid steps. As Stewart Brand once said, “This present moment used to be the unimaginable future.”

With clear priorities, strategic discipline and unwavering commitment, Indonesia is poised to defy the odds and rewrite its development story.

---

Norimasa Shimomura is UNDP Indonesia Resident Representative. Philip Schellekens is UNDP Chief Economist for Asia and the Pacific. The views expressed are personal.

Popular

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 

Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Related Articles

How developing nations can raise money to offset climate crisis

Najib Razak’s ongoing political rehabilitation

Veloso’s release: A triumph of solidarity and a call for justice

Reconfiguring the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration

Malaysia’s weakened opposition

Related Article

How developing nations can raise money to offset climate crisis

Najib Razak’s ongoing political rehabilitation

Veloso’s release: A triumph of solidarity and a call for justice

Reconfiguring the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration

Malaysia’s weakened opposition

Popular

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 

Yearender: Hope for KPK’s new leaders to remain independent 
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

More in Opinion

 View more
Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape (right) greets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Port Moresby on April 21, 2024.
Academia

Foreign bride price: A PNG guide to ‘marrying’ multiple partners
A senior high school student browses social media apps on her smartphone on Nov. 28, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia.
Academia

Should Indonesia ban social media for children?
A Muslim attendant sells Christmas decorations on Dec. 11, 2024, at a vendor booth in a Jakarta shopping mall.
Academia

The myth of the middle-income trap

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto shows the ballot papers while voting at a simultaneous regional election in Bogor, West Java on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

Politically charged year comes to a close
Riot policemen stand guard as students take part in a protest against the government's decision to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 11 percent to 12 percent, effective from the beginning of 2025, in Jakarta on December 26, 2024.
Editorial

Cautiously optimistic
Workers clean the logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) below a screen displaying the IDX Composite index at the bourse in Jakarta in October 2024.
Markets

IDX falters in 2024 as global markets soar to record highs

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

KPK arrests two suspects in Lombok tsunami shelter graft case
Economy

Govt to build irrigation systems on 2 million hectares across nation
Jakarta

Police to block some traffic from entering Jakarta on New Year’s Eve
Regulations

Prabowo wants more palm oil plantations, says not to fear deforestation
Society

Month-long school holiday for Ramadan under discussion
Regulations

Govt sees no need for additional aircraft inspections after South Korea plane crash
Archipelago

Main suspect in South Sulawesi counterfeit bill case arrested
Economy

Nestlé Indonesia distributes recycled bench to schools in pursuit of sustainability
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!