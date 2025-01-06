TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The right decision to separate Tourism and Creative Economy ministries

The separation presents an opportunity to address challenges and unlock the full potential of each sector.

Kris Saputri (The Jakarta Post)
Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Mon, January 6, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The right decision to separate Tourism and Creative Economy ministries A craftsperson looks at her embroidery work on an Islamic garment at the Almira Handmade boutique in Malang, East Java, on Aug. 20, 2024. (Antara/Ari Bowo Sucipto)

I

nterestingly, President Prabowo Subianto has separated what was previously unified during the previous administration. The former tourism and creative economy ministry was initially established during the second United Indonesia Cabinet in 2011. After one term in the Working Cabinet, then president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo set up the Creative Economy Agency in 2015. Later, in 2019, the agency was reintegrated with tourism. Prabowo’s decision to separate the tourism and creative economies into two different ministries in his cabinet deserves appreciation, as it shows the President views the creative economy as significant enough to be governed by a single ministry.

However, have we ever considered the confusion faced by the ministry staff whose job description and scope of responsibility now have to be separated again into two different ministries? This is especially true when it comes to work priorities, career development and program focus. Staff must continuously adapt to changes in policy direction and organizational structures, which disrupt productivity and reduce operational efficiency.

From Mauro Guillen's perspective in The Perennials: The Megatrends Creating a Postgenerational Society, there are some insights into understanding and leveraging the social, economic and technological changes expected by 2030, which can be relevant in the context of separating the Tourism and Creative Economy ministries. To the post-generational mindset, policies that are inclusive and innovative should be based on interests, values and cross-generational behavior patterns.

Guillen predicts that by 2030, urbanization will continue, increasing the demand for unique experiences in major cities. The fusion of culture and creativity with urban tourism can create synergies and collaboration between these two ministries. The #NewEngineofGrowth campaign launched by the Creative Economy Ministry is a step in the right direction. Guillen highlights that the creative economy will become a pillar of global growth by 2030. 

This new ministry is expected to take a more serious approach to building ecosystems for creative economy players as drivers of technological innovation, such as AI in tourism or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for cultural heritage preservation. One crucial aspect that should be highlighted is sustainability. Sustainable creative economy products must support responsible tourism to meet the needs of environmentally conscious future travelers. Sustainability issues have already been included in the 2025-2029 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN), demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring that the development of the tourist and creative economy sectors considers environmental and social sustainability.

Integrating these two sectors under one ministry in the past brought mutual benefits but also posed significant challenges. The separation presents an opportunity to address these challenges and unlock the full potential of each sector.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The first is focused policy development. While interconnected, tourism and the creative economy have different objectives and require tailored strategies. Destination management and attracting tourists fall under tourism, while intellectual property and innovation are the realms of the creative economy.

Second is budget efficiency. Conflicts in prioritization often arise when budgeting for these two dynamic sectors under one umbrella. The hope is that two separate ministries can ensure transparency and efficient budget allocation so that neither sector is neglected.

The third is enhancing global competitiveness. South Korea and the United Kingdom are examples of countries where separating tourism and the creative economy has led to success.

In the end, this separation gives Indonesia a renewed chance to craft its narrative on a global stage. Just as I am motivated to share Indonesia's rich heritage and untapped potential with the world, the creation of two distinct ministries reflects the country’s effort to tell its story more effectively, focusing on both its cultural treasures and its creative innovations while ensuring that both sectors have the room to thrive independently.

Of course, separation after integration requires significant time, resources and effort. Accountability is crucial to avoid overlapping duties and responsibilities. These two ministries are expected to collaborate effectively so that in the future, there will no longer be doubts about whether these entities should remain separate or be merged again.

---

The writer is a student of tourism and hospitality management at Silk Road International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Popular

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city
Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria

Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria
Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

Related Articles

The urgency of global debt reform

Envisioning the banking technology landscape of 2025

Government to respect court ruling on presidential threshold: Yusril

Govt to take another chance at tourism recovery this year

Year-end tourist activity seen to barely improve from 2023, if at all

Related Article

The urgency of global debt reform

Envisioning the banking technology landscape of 2025

Government to respect court ruling on presidential threshold: Yusril

Govt to take another chance at tourism recovery this year

Year-end tourist activity seen to barely improve from 2023, if at all

Popular

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city
Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria

Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria
Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

More in Opinion

 View more
A craftsperson looks at her embroidery work on an Islamic garment at the Almira Handmade boutique in Malang, East Java, on Aug. 20, 2024.
Academia

The right decision to separate Tourism and Creative Economy ministries
A woman takes a look at instant foods on offer in a supermarket in Cikutra, Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 3, 2024.
Academia

Turning food waste into Indonesia’s opportunity for change
Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Editorial

Sugiono's direction

Highlight
Students pray before eating their lunch on the first day of a free-meal program at an elementary school in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on January 6, 2025. Indonesia launched an ambitious US$4.3 billion free-meal program on January 6 to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Society

Indonesia launches ambitious free-meal program to combat stunting
Newly-appointed Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 21, 2024.
Editorial

Sugiono's direction
A shack stands next to a forest in Lhoong, Aceh on March 21, 2023.
Regulations

Govt to convert 20 million ha of forest for food, energy self-sufficiency program

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Calls grow for House to fall in line with nixed nomination threshold
Europe

Norway PM worried by Musk involvement in politics outside US
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan says cyberattacks double in 2024, China main culprit
Economy

Vietnam economy expands by 7% in 2024, beating expectations
Society

Indonesia launches HMPV monitoring after uptick in China
Markets

Foreign investors favor BI securities over stocks, government bonds
Archipelago

More than 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Aceh
Markets

Indonesia approves first bullion bank
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!