Jakarta Post
In freezing foreign aid, the US leaves people to die

US$60 billion worth of USAID programs have been brought to a screeching halt. It’s a devastating decision for developing nations, but also for US foreign policy.

Melissa Conley Tyler (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Tue, February 11, 2025

Much to mourn: Tributes are placed beneath the covered seal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at their headquarters in Washington, DC, on Feb. 7, 2025. (AFP/Mandel Ngan)

O

ne of the executive orders United States President Donald Trump signed the day he was inaugurated was a 90-day pause in US foreign development assistance.

The US Agency for International Development, USAID, was ordered to halt funding. Programs worldwide were issued with stop-work orders.

All of a sudden, more than US$60 billion of programs for the world’s most vulnerable people just stopped.

So what happened? The world became less fair, and US soft power fizzled.

We know this decision will cause deaths.

Stop-work orders were delivered to programs that provide AIDS medication to patients. If you stop this, people die.

Charities, many of which work on a shoestring, had no choice but immediately to lay off staff.

Food and vaccines already in warehouses couldn’t be distributed.

Programs providing landmine clearing and counterterrorism training ceased.

Belatedly, the US walked this back to some extent by saying life-saving humanitarian programs would be exempted.

But it doesn’t appear to have slowed the pace of layoffs, partly because of confusion.

With USAID staff now either sacked, placed on forced leave or told to stay home (and the agency’s website taken down) USAID is essentially no longer operational.

Agents from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have raided the offices of USAID and assumed control, with Musk posting on his X social network that “USAID is a criminal organization” and “it’s time for it to die”.

Some of the people affected have gone public, including Australian organizations on behalf of their partners.

But most in the sector can’t speak up if they hope for funding in the future. So the true extent of the impacts, including their knock-on effects, is likely much larger than has been publicly reported so far.

With the halt in aid for the poorest, the world just became more unequal.

Before last week, the US was the world’s largest aid donor.

USAID was established by then-US president John F. Kennedy in 1961. Its programs focused on improving global health, alleviating poverty and providing emergency relief in response to natural disasters or conflict, as well as enhancing education and strengthening democratic institutions abroad.

The countries that were receiving the most USAID assistance in 2023 were Ukraine, Ethiopia, Jordan, Afghanistan and Somalia.

In the Indo-Pacific, the Lowy Institute’s aid maps show that the Pacific received $249 million and SouthEast Asia received $1 billion in US overseas development assistance annually in the most recent data.

This funded 2,352 projects, including peacebuilding in Papua New Guinea, malaria control in Myanmar, early childhood development in Laos and programs to improve the education, food security and health of school-age children across the region.

All of these programs are now being reviewed to ensure they are “fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States”.

Based on the first Trump administration, there seems no chance that programs on climate, gender equality, abortion and equity inclusion will be reinstated after the 90-day assessment period. Losing funds for climate adaptation and mitigation is a huge issue for the Pacific Islands.

Assistance for survivors of gender-based violence, employment for people with disabilities and support for LGBTQIA+ youth will likely lose funding.

In communities that received significant USAID funding, the sudden cut in programs and loss of community organizations will damage the fabric of society.

An unequal world is a less stable one. Australia’s peak body for the non-government aid sector, the Australian Council for International Development, says the suspension of USAID programs “will work against efforts to build peace, safety and economic stability for the world”.

Thinking of the impact on the US interests, there has been an enormous hit to US soft power from an entire pillar of US foreign policy suddenly disappearing.

This is underlined by the fact the cuts apply equally to ally, partner and adversary nations alike.

In the Pacific, the Biden Administration made a real effort to increase US presence, opening embassies and announcing USAID programs.

All of this has now been squandered by withdrawing from this space. I am aware of a project for which China has come in to provide funding where US funding has gone. It is a spectacular setback for the US.

What is most extraordinary is that this is self-inflicted damage. There were alternatives, such as continuing business as usual during a 90-day period of review, then giving notice to some programs that they would be discontinued.

The performative and haphazard way in which the policy has been implemented suggests an administration that doesn’t care much about the world outside its borders and is more concerned about ideological battles within.

Researcher Cameron Hill describes Trump as linking foreign aid “to the symbols and slogans of his domestic political coalition”. This is likely to continue beyond the demise of USAID to other agencies involved in foreign assistance, such as development finance.

What does this mean for Australia? As a middle power, it has an opportunity to step up and work with other development partners such as Japan, Korea, India, Indonesia, Canada and European donors in the face of a genuine emergency.

For the Australian government this might mean an emergency increase in development funding or freeing up existing funding to keep the lights on.

Australia will undoubtedly now need to step up on climate programs in the Pacific if US funding doesn’t return. Australia could seek to convene an urgent meeting through the Pacific Islands Forum to discuss.

The first fortnight of the Trump administration has had global impact well beyond US politics. On the most important issue for the majority of the world, namely development, the US decided to withdraw, destroying in a few days what took decades to build.

---

The writer is an honorary fellow at Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne, Australia. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

Related Articles

The rapidly evolving ASEAN consumer

Xi accepts invitation to attend Moscow's Victory Day in May

Quad and AUKUS face an uncertain future

The crisis in Western AI is real

Health checks for all: A historic leap in healthcare for Indonesia

The big show: United States President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House, on Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Academia

Donald Trump's smoke and mirrors
Much to mourn: Tributes are placed beneath the covered seal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at their headquarters in Washington, DC, on Feb. 7, 2025.
Academia

In freezing foreign aid, the US leaves people to die
A member of an indigenous community holds a poster that reads “We need regulations that protect our rights from state and corporate crimes“ during a protest in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 11, 2024. The protesters demanded lawmakers push for protection of indigenous communities' rights and acknowledgement of their areas, as well as resolution of agrarian conflicts.
Academia

Let indigenous peoples lead just energy transition

Highlight
A general view shows the presidential palace during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara, East Kalimantan on Aug. 17, 2024.
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who is appointed by his brother President Prabowo Subianto as special presidential envoy on environment and climate, delivers a statement during the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 12, 2024.
Editorial

Why we should stick with Paris Agreement
Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram lique- fied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Monday, February 3, 2025. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government’s new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers.
Archipelago

MUI declares use of subsidized fuels by wealthy people haram

The Latest

 View more
Companies

State-run radio, TV cut contract workers, contributors amid budget cuts
Asia & Pacific

Trump says he has spoken to Xi since inauguration
Regulations

BPH Migas to reduce Solar diesel purchase quota
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
Archipelago

Proposal to time limit rusunawa rentals under review
Regulations

House asks govt to postpone mandatory Coretax implementation
Companies

Musk-led group makes $97.4 billion bid for control of OpenAI
Science & Tech

Chinese auto giant BYD to integrate DeepSeek
