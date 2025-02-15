TheJakartaPost

The urgent need for open public spaces for future generations

As the world becomes increasingly dominated by technology, we as a society need to develop, maintain and provide free access to more open spaces to provide a balance between digital and interpersonal engagement for the well-being of youths today and generations to come.

Salma Syakira Widodo (The Jakarta Post)
New York
Sat, February 15, 2025

echnology is no longer just a tool in our lives; it has become the environment in which we live, especially for the younger generation.

For today's youth, screens are not just devices; they are windows to the world, shaping how they communicate, learn and even think.

A child constantly seeks out new experiences and skills and as they engage in play. The neurons and synapses used frequently strengthen and accelerate, while those that go unused gradually fade away. This is why play-based learning is crucial for their development.

But what happens when this constant connection to technology starts to replace the real-world interactions that are vital for their mental and cognitive well-being? As technology continues to dominate their daily lives, we must ask: How is it reshaping the future of our children and their society?

When we discuss technology’s influence, it’s impossible to overlook youths today. This generation is the first to be born and raised amid the rapid technological boom. They are the pioneers of an entirely new way of living, where screens and social media are as much a part of childhood as playing outside once was.

It’s not uncommon to see toddlers mesmerized by Baby Shark or CoComelon videos while eating, and it’s become routine for children to create viral dance videos on TikTok. This marks a stark contrast to the experiences of older generations, who spent more time outside as children, flying kites or playing in the street.

In Indonesia, the impact of technology on youth is becoming increasingly concerning. According to the Indonesian Internet Providers Association (APJII), adolescents and youths are the heaviest internet users.

