The gold standard in AI and reserve currencies

The flurry of Trump's aggressive policies on trade and technology via tariffs is testing the bounds of mainstream monetary and fiscal theory, leading to the emergence of a new energy-powered model to replace the old Bretton Woods development model.

Since the arrival of Chinese AI tool DeepSeek last month, February has seen a flurry of conferences on artificial intelligence.

At the AI Action Summit in Paris on Feb. 11, attended by global leaders like European Union President Ursula van Leyden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States Vice President JD Vance made four major US policy points on AI.

First, the Donald Trump administration “will ensure that American AI technology continues to be the gold standard worldwide, and we are the partner of choice for other foreign countries and certainly businesses as they expand their own use of AI”. Second, “we believe that excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it's taking off”; namely, the US wants more AI deregulation.

Third, “we feel very strongly that AI must remain free from ideological bias, and that American AI will not be co-opted into a tool for authoritarian censorship”. Fourth, the Trump administration will “maintain a pro worker growth path for AI”; Trump 2.0 does not fear job losses, as AI is seen as a tool for job creation.

The current daily tornado of executive orders and speeches by key US officials on global issues suggest that despite the sound and the fury, the key signal of Trump 2.0 is to transactionally create “Fortress America”, defended by tariff and migration walls, aiming to achieve the gold standards in energy, AI/technology, military power and the dollar.

Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, claims on Greenland and ending the war in Ukraine only prove Henry Kissinger’s dictum: “It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal.”

No country has experienced such a bitter lesson than Ukraine, having lost an unverifiable number of war casualties and huge war debts to NATO countries, now threatened with US aid cutoff unless it cedes rare mineral rights to America.

What is happening to the gold standard? After all, the price of gold has hit just under US$3,000 per ounce in New York, performing better than S&P 500 or the Nasdaq stock indices.

Veteran gold analyst Alasdair Macleod has argued that recent events in the New York and London gold markets showed that the price uptick was less about speculation on gold as a hedge against systemic risks, but more an issue of the devaluation of the dollar standard against gold.

The dollar has indeed strengthened against other reserve currencies, as inflation has remained stubbornly higher than the Fed anticipated, so US interest rates are higher than the interest rates in the Euro Area, Japan or China. Indeed, central banks in large countries like China and Russia, as well as smaller countries, are beginning to buy gold in serious quantities, worried about possible US sanctions on their financial systems for geopolitical reasons.

What the gold standard shows is that any benchmark is not absolute and is relative to something else. Thus, the US is benchmarking herself against China in different metrics, such as finance, technology, military power, GDP, education, health and soft power.

The US is the world leader in oil and gas production, with the ambition of increasing oil production by 3 million barrels per day while virtually abandoning Joe Biden’s green commitments. America will use her energy advantage to power her competitive edge in energy-dependent technology and military-industrial production to be eventually less reliant on China.

As Indian analyst Manoj Joshi shrewdly recognized, US technology restrictions and sanctions against China have inadvertently spurred China to accelerate research and development and innovation, allowing it to challenge Western dominance.

China’s overall strategy appears three-pronged: “replicating technologies that are restricted by the West, emphasizing a younger and more productive cohort of their scientists and researchers, and third, focusing on entirely new technologies where the West does not have the kind of lead that it had”.

Since any change requires some form of use or transformation of energy, such as sunlight into plants through photosynthesis and through time into fossil fuels, we need to recognize in the 21st century that energy, power, finance, technology and geopolitical power are one and the same.

China is starved of energy and resources, but it has concentrated on alternative energies (especially solar, wind and hydro), electricity generation and batteries to store energy, as almost all devices run on electricity.

Indeed, China is the emerging electricity-driven tech state whereas the US remains a fossil fuel-reliant economy, with Chinese electricity production twice that of the US even though Chinese electricity consumption per capita remains lower than the US (Brookings).

After all, even cyber currency mining is energy-hungry, while AI learning models, advanced chip production and data centers rely on the availability of abundant cheap energy. If countries have cheap energy like Saudi Arabia, they can green deserts and grow food through desalinated water. An energy-abundant nation can even mine cyber currency to finance its development.

Essentially, a new energy-powered model (exploitation of free sunshine and energy/natural resources using technology) is emerging to replace the old Bretton Woods development model of “let free markets rule”.

So why is the gold standard so critical in understanding money and power? Gold is the sole zero counterparty money. Credit or fiat money relies on faith that a counterparty (like the US paying off its debt) will never default. But if too much money is printed, history shows that sooner or later, the credit bubble will burst.

Cyber currency essentially means using an energy standard in mining Bitcoin. The more we use cyber currency or gold, the less we need dollars or any reserve currency.

Trump 2.0 is testing the boundaries of mainstream monetary and fiscal theory. “Drill, baby, drill” may be pricking or blowing the growing credit bubble. We really don’t know.

As the $1 banknote says, “In God We Trust”. Everyone else should pay in gold or energy coins.

---

The writer is a distinguished fellow at the Asia Global Institute and chief adviser to the China Banking Regulatory Commission.