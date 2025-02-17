TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The gold standard in AI and reserve currencies

The flurry of Trump's aggressive policies on trade and technology via tariffs is testing the bounds of mainstream monetary and fiscal theory, leading to the emergence of a new energy-powered model to replace the old Bretton Woods development model.

Andrew Sheng (The Jakarta Post)
ANN/Kuala Lumpur
Mon, February 17, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The gold standard in AI and reserve currencies Participants attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit on Feb. 10, 2025, at the Grand Palais in Paris. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

Since the arrival of Chinese AI tool DeepSeek last month, February has seen a flurry of conferences on artificial intelligence.

At the AI Action Summit in Paris on Feb. 11, attended by global leaders like European Union President Ursula van Leyden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States Vice President JD Vance made four major US policy points on AI.

First, the Donald Trump administration “will ensure that American AI technology continues to be the gold standard worldwide, and we are the partner of choice for other foreign countries and certainly businesses as they expand their own use of AI”. Second, “we believe that excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry just as it's taking off”; namely, the US wants more AI deregulation.

Third, “we feel very strongly that AI must remain free from ideological bias, and that American AI will not be co-opted into a tool for authoritarian censorship”. Fourth, the Trump administration will “maintain a pro worker growth path for AI”; Trump 2.0 does not fear job losses, as AI is seen as a tool for job creation.

The current daily tornado of executive orders and speeches by key US officials on global issues suggest that despite the sound and the fury, the key signal of Trump 2.0 is to transactionally create “Fortress America”, defended by tariff and migration walls, aiming to achieve the gold standards in energy, AI/technology, military power and the dollar.

Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, claims on Greenland and ending the war in Ukraine only prove Henry Kissinger’s dictum: “It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal.”

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

No country has experienced such a bitter lesson than Ukraine, having lost an unverifiable number of war casualties and huge war debts to NATO countries, now threatened with US aid cutoff unless it cedes rare mineral rights to America.

What is happening to the gold standard? After all, the price of gold has hit just under US$3,000 per ounce in New York, performing better than S&P 500 or the Nasdaq stock indices.

Veteran gold analyst Alasdair Macleod has argued that recent events in the New York and London gold markets showed that the price uptick was less about speculation on gold as a hedge against systemic risks, but more an issue of the devaluation of the dollar standard against gold.

The dollar has indeed strengthened against other reserve currencies, as inflation has remained stubbornly higher than the Fed anticipated, so US interest rates are higher than the interest rates in the Euro Area, Japan or China. Indeed, central banks in large countries like China and Russia, as well as smaller countries, are beginning to buy gold in serious quantities, worried about possible US sanctions on their financial systems for geopolitical reasons.

What the gold standard shows is that any benchmark is not absolute and is relative to something else. Thus, the US is benchmarking herself against China in different metrics, such as finance, technology, military power, GDP, education, health and soft power.

The US is the world leader in oil and gas production, with the ambition of increasing oil production by 3 million barrels per day while virtually abandoning Joe Biden’s green commitments. America will use her energy advantage to power her competitive edge in energy-dependent technology and military-industrial production to be eventually less reliant on China.

As Indian analyst Manoj Joshi shrewdly recognized, US technology restrictions and sanctions against China have inadvertently spurred China to accelerate research and development and innovation, allowing it to challenge Western dominance.

China’s overall strategy appears three-pronged: “replicating technologies that are restricted by the West, emphasizing a younger and more productive cohort of their scientists and researchers, and third, focusing on entirely new technologies where the West does not have the kind of lead that it had”.

Since any change requires some form of use or transformation of energy, such as sunlight into plants through photosynthesis and through time into fossil fuels, we need to recognize in the 21st century that energy, power, finance, technology and geopolitical power are one and the same.

China is starved of energy and resources, but it has concentrated on alternative energies (especially solar, wind and hydro), electricity generation and batteries to store energy, as almost all devices run on electricity.

Indeed, China is the emerging electricity-driven tech state whereas the US remains a fossil fuel-reliant economy, with Chinese electricity production twice that of the US even though Chinese electricity consumption per capita remains lower than the US (Brookings).

After all, even cyber currency mining is energy-hungry, while AI learning models, advanced chip production and data centers rely on the availability of abundant cheap energy. If countries have cheap energy like Saudi Arabia, they can green deserts and grow food through desalinated water. An energy-abundant nation can even mine cyber currency to finance its development.

Essentially, a new energy-powered model (exploitation of free sunshine and energy/natural resources using technology) is emerging to replace the old Bretton Woods development model of “let free markets rule”.

So why is the gold standard so critical in understanding money and power? Gold is the sole zero counterparty money. Credit or fiat money relies on faith that a counterparty (like the US paying off its debt) will never default. But if too much money is printed, history shows that sooner or later, the credit bubble will burst.

Cyber currency essentially means using an energy standard in mining Bitcoin. The more we use cyber currency or gold, the less we need dollars or any reserve currency.

Trump 2.0 is testing the boundaries of mainstream monetary and fiscal theory. “Drill, baby, drill” may be pricking or blowing the growing credit bubble. We really don’t know.

As the $1 banknote says, “In God We Trust”. Everyone else should pay in gold or energy coins.

---

The writer is a distinguished fellow at the Asia Global Institute and chief adviser to the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event

Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Related Articles

Iran will not hesitate to defend its nuclear programme, foreign ministry says

Trump keeps tariffs drumbeat going, with autos targeted next

The urgent need for open public spaces for future generations

Indonesian investors flock to gold amid economic uncertainty

An emerging solution to the world’s plastic waste problem

Related Article

Iran will not hesitate to defend its nuclear programme, foreign ministry says

Trump keeps tariffs drumbeat going, with autos targeted next

The urgent need for open public spaces for future generations

Indonesian investors flock to gold amid economic uncertainty

An emerging solution to the world’s plastic waste problem

Popular

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event

Prabowo, Jokowi present united front at Gerindra event
Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

Indonesians consider fleeing country as frustration with government grows

More in Opinion

 View more
Elon Musk (left) gestures while speaking to reporters on Feb. 11, 2025, as his son X Musk and United States President Donald Trump look on in the Oval Office at the White House.
Academia

Weaponizing data against democracy
Participants attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit on Feb. 10, 2025, at the Grand Palais in Paris.
Academia

The gold standard in AI and reserve currencies
An eFishery feeding system is installed at a fish pond in this undated picture.
Academia

Indonesian start-ups: When valuations eclipse innovation

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right), in his capacity as chairman of Gerindra Party, delivers his speech during the 17th anniversary of the party at Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java on Feb. 15, 2025.
Regulations

Prabowo to fund $20 billion Danantara with budget cuts, SOE dividends
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Questioning budget cuts
A man walks past an apartment entrance, where according to local media reports US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers conducted an immigration raid in the Highbridge area of the Bronx borough of New York City on January 28, 2025.
Americas

Thousands of Indonesians in US marked for deportation

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Thick, smelly smoke from Jakarta’s new waste-to-energy plant raises concerns
Economy

RI milk deficit may swell to 8.5m tonnes due to free meals program: Minister
Archipelago

Free meals program faces multiple hiccups in first month of rollout
Archipelago

Watchdog demands better oversight of corruption-ridden village funds
Society

Tourism Ministry steps up efforts to combat illegal levies at tourist sites
Tech

Canada ready to support RI in nuclear energy development
Europe

Pope Francis, 88, in hospital for fourth day for respiratory infection
Middle East and Africa

Iran will not hesitate to defend its nuclear programme, foreign ministry says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.