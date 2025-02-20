TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?

Rather than imposing reciprocal tariffs, countries would do better to consider other measures, both individually and collectively, to mitigate the domestic and global economic fallout from Trump's trade war, including strengthening regional trade blocs.

Shang-Jin Wei (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/New York, United States
Thu, February 20, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
How to counter Trump's tariffs productively? United States President Donald Trump speaks to the press while signing an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund on Feb. 3, 2025, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP/Jim Watson)

A

fter months of threats and speculation, United States President Donald Trump has officially launched his long-anticipated trade war: He has just imposed 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.

His new 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports will further strain the world’s second-largest economy, which is already grappling with slowing growth and unfavorable demographics.

And his postponed, but not canceled, 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, together with threats to impose new tariffs on the European Union, India and many more countries, put greater pressure on key US allies.

While many countries are considering retaliatory tariffs on US goods, such measures are both unproductive and unlikely to deter Trump.

One reason is that most countries run trade surpluses with the United States and therefore have fewer US goods to target than the US does. More importantly, higher tariffs on US imports will hurt their own citizens and firms. Consequently, their ability to counter Trump’s tariffs is severely limited.

A more productive approach would be to focus on minimizing the economic fallout.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

To do so, it is important to recognize that both a trade and a financial channel could cause Trump’s trade war to trigger a global economic downturn.

Beyond his tariffs on metals and China, Trump previously pledged to impose a 10 percent tariff on all imported goods. More recently, he proposed targeting only countries with which the US has a trade deficit, as well as a “Fair and Reciprocal Plan” that would tailor tariff rates to US trading partners’ own barriers. While that may sound like a more measured approach, the US currently runs bilateral deficits with most countries, including 12 of its top 15 trading partners.

Although Trump’s tariffs will inflict economic pain on US households and businesses, that is unlikely to discourage him, partly because he views tariffs as a way to offset, at least partly, the revenue losses from his planned tax cuts. The fact that his tariffs will ultimately be paid by American consumers, especially middle- and low-income households, does not appear to concern him.

Although Trump’s tariffs probably will not reduce the US trade deficit, they will have far-reaching implications for interest rates worldwide. If the Federal Reserve takes no action, the tariffs will drive up the prices of both imported goods and domestically produced goods that compete with them or rely on imported inputs.

But the Fed is unlikely to sit idly by, especially with US inflation already above its 2 percent target. Instead, it will likely delay its planned interest rate cuts or even raise rates to offset the inflationary impact of Trump’s tariffs. Financial markets already anticipate such a response: The dollar has been appreciating with each new tariff threat.

Higher US interest rates will likely trigger a global liquidity squeeze, putting corporations and governments with high dollar-denominated debts at risk of default. If other central banks follow the Fed’s lead on interest rates, as they often do, even firms and households without significant dollar debts could face financial difficulties.

Governments can take several steps to mitigate the Trump trade shock.

First, they must devise effective retaliation strategies. The EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument provides a useful model for applying economic pressure without directly harming domestic industries.

For example, these measures could allow the bloc to suspend intellectual property protections for US software and streaming services or restrict US banks and financial service providers from operating within EU markets.

Developing countries might find such measures especially attractive, because the US tends to run large trade surpluses in intellectual property and financial services.

China’s mineral export restrictions offer another example. Since China effectively controls the global supply of several critical raw materials, these measures could hurt US corporate profits while simultaneously raising those of domestic firms. China has refrained from doing this in the last decade after losing a World Trade Organization (WTO) case on restricting rare earth exports.

Since the US tariffs also violate its obligations under the WTO, China may feel less constrained this time. A number of other countries have market power in some key products they export, and might explore a similar approach.

Governments must also consider the indirect yet significant impact of interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations from Trump’s tariffs. For emerging markets and developing economies, this means keeping short-term foreign debt at sustainable levels.

Globally, companies must prepare for the possibility that interest rates will remain elevated for longer than anticipated.

Beyond individual responses, countries must pursue collective action. Strengthening regional economic integration by removing trade and investment barriers within existing trade blocs would be much more productive than raising tariffs on US goods.

Expediting negotiations on new trade and investment agreements, including interregional partnerships like the incipient one between the EU and the South American bloc Mercosur, could also serve as an effective countermeasure.

The Trump administration’s trade war is like a Category 5 hurricane: while inherently destructive, its impact can be mitigated. By avoiding panic and fostering strategic partnerships, the world economy can better weather the storm.

---

The writer is a former chief economist at the Asian Development Bank and a professor of finance and economics at the Columbia Business School and the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).

Popular

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency
Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Related Articles

USAID’s freeze shakes the entire global aid system

Climate action demands global fraternity

Southeast Asian nations caught in US-China tensions

Trump keeps tariffs drumbeat going, with autos targeted next

Trump says he has spoken to Xi since inauguration

Related Article

USAID’s freeze shakes the entire global aid system

Climate action demands global fraternity

Southeast Asian nations caught in US-China tensions

Trump keeps tariffs drumbeat going, with autos targeted next

Trump says he has spoken to Xi since inauguration

Popular

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency
Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) carry out an inspection at a workplace during a crackdown operation on illicit activity linked to scam centers in Shwe Kokko in Myanmar's eastern Myawaddy township on Feb. 14, 2025.
Academia

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers
Not only beautiful: Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park on Dec. 7, 2024, in Jakarta.
Academia

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems
United States President Donald Trump speaks to the press while signing an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund on Feb. 3, 2025, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?

Highlight
Regional heads and their deputy line up ahead of their inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates 33 governors and their deputies; 363 regents and their deputies; as well as 85 mayors and their deputies who won the 2024 regional leader elections in November 2024; the first time for hundreds of regional heads to be simultaneously sworn-in.
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in front of the East Java Regional House of Representatives building in Surabaya on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Editorial

A return to the streets
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision raises ‘dwifungsi’ fears

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump adds lumber to list of goods facing tariffs over 'next month or sooner'
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Academia

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers
Academia

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems
Markets

Asian markets drop as Fed flags concern over Trump policies
Europe

Germany's far-right AfD is shut out from power for now, but waiting in the wings
Politics

Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite
Academia

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.