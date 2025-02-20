TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Southeast Asia, world need UN special rapporteur on democracy

Democratic progress in Southeast Asia remains stifled by authoritarian resilience, weak institutions, and the misuse of legal frameworks to silence opposition.

Yuyun Wahyuningrum and Andreas Bummel (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 20, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Southeast Asia, world need UN special rapporteur on democracy A giant puppet depiction of Pinocchio is pulled by participants during a demonstration organized by various humanitarian and environmental organisations and students in Jakarta on Feb. 7, 2024, calling for democracy, human rights and climate change ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he world is experiencing a democratic recession. For nearly two decades, more countries have shifted toward authoritarianism than toward democracy. Fundamental freedoms are eroding, digital authoritarianism is expanding and civic space is shrinking. 

Yet, despite proclamations of support for democracy, many governments worldwide have failed to halt this decline and, in many cases, have unwittingly contributed to it.

This crisis is not just about failed interventions but also about the contradictions in how democracies engage with authoritarian regimes. Governments that claim to champion democracy continue to sign trade deals, security pacts and investment agreements with repressive states, reinforcing their grip on power.

Diplomatic priorities often place stability and economic interests above governance and human rights, leaving democracy promotion as an afterthought, or worse, an inconvenience.

The lack of a dedicated global mechanism to monitor democracy further deepens these challenges. While human rights benefit from extensive United Nations oversight through multiple special rapporteurs, democracy, a core UN principle, has no such mechanism.

Recognizing this gap, discussions on the establishment of a UN special rapporteur on democracy have taken place at major international forums, including the Summit for Democracy in March 2024 and the Community of Democracies in June 2024.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Democracy underpins human rights, sustainable development and global peace. It provides an environment where people can freely participate in decisions that shape their lives, hold governments accountable and enjoy equal rights and freedoms. 

Yet, when the UN Charter was drafted in 1945, democracy was not explicitly mentioned, many founding member states were not democracies themselves. Still, the opening words, “We the Peoples”, embody the fundamental democratic principle that legitimacy derives from the will of the people.

The UN has long supported democratic governance, assisting in electoral processes, strengthening civil society and fostering constitutional reforms in post-conflict states. But without a dedicated mechanism to monitor and promote democracy, these efforts remain fragmented and miss the big picture. 

A UN special rapporteur on democracy would bridge this gap by providing regular assessments of global democratic trends, identifying threats and opportunities, and engaging with governments, regional organizations and civil society to strengthen democratic resilience.

Democratic progress in Southeast Asia remains stifled by authoritarian resilience, weak institutions, and the misuse of legal frameworks to silence opposition.

In Myanmar, the military junta continues its brutal suppression of pro-democracy activists, ethnic groups and opposition leaders. Cambodia’s recent elections once again exposed how autocratic rulers manipulate democratic processes, using repression to eliminate opposition.

Thailand’s 2023 general elections highlighted the limits of electoral democracy, as the military-backed Senate blocked the Move Forward Party from forming a government despite its decisive victory. In Indonesia, concerns are growing over oligarchic influence, a weakening of the rule of law and the erosion of checks and balances.

The Philippines faces persistent online disinformation campaigns and state-led harassment of journalists and activists. Meanwhile, in Vietnam and Laos, where one-party rule remains firmly in place, political repression is routine, with dissidents and independent media facing severe crackdowns.

Democratic backsliding in the region is further intensified by digital authoritarianism. Governments increasingly use surveillance, censorship and restrictive cyber laws to monitor dissent, silence critics, and control information. Laws on fake news, data privacy and online defamation are widely misused to suppress free speech, posing serious threats to digital rights and press freedom.

ASEAN's commitment to democracy is largely rhetorical, with no institutional framework or binding commitments to uphold it. Its consensus-driven decision-making process has proven ineffective in addressing political crises, as seen in its lack of meaningful action on Myanmar. Instead, the ASEAN way has shielded authoritarian leaders, allowing them to evade regional accountability while maintaining repressive rule.

A UN special rapporteur on democracy could fill this gap.

The rapporteur could provide impartial reports, recommendations and a global platform to address democratic erosion in the region. According to discussions thus far, the mandate in particular could investigate the integrity and independence of electoral management bodies, whether there is an environment for free and fair elections, and key institutional components required for robust democratic governance such as separation of powers and effective parliamentary oversight.

The special rapporteur on democracy, supported by a group of expert advisors, could make a tangible impact on Southeast Asia by helping strengthen ASEAN’s democratic commitments, embedding democratic principles within its frameworks and dialogues, and providing insights on improving governance and electoral processes. 

The mandate could work with the existing forums in the region such as the Bali Democracy Forum (BDF), which was initiated by Indonesia in 2008. The BDF has organized 18 annual forums since 2018.

The mandate could engage directly with ASEAN to push for stronger regional commitments to democratic principles and support civil society organizations advocating for democratic reforms. 

The mandate could also empower civil society organizations and pro-democracy parliamentarians by supporting their advocacy efforts, ensuring sustained international engagement, facilitating high-level discussions on democratic reforms and serving as a platform for regional cooperation on democracy-building efforts.

However, establishing this mandate may encounter resistance, particularly from some Southeast Asian governments that perceive it as a challenge to sovereignty or a Western-driven agenda.

In reality, many non-Western countries are now among the most active proponents of democratic rhetoric at the UN, while nations like the United States have scaled back their engagement. Regardless, the political, cultural and historical diversity across regions underscores the need for context-specific approaches to democracy promotion.

Despite these opportunities and challenges, the case for a UN special rapporteur on democracy is clear. Democracy cannot be left to decline unchecked. International engagement with authoritarian regimes cannot continue without scrutiny. The world cannot afford another decade of democratic decline. 

For Southeast Asia, where democratic backsliding is a daily reality, having an independent UN mechanism to monitor and report on these threats is not just a symbolic step, it is an urgent, essential and necessary intervention.

***

Yuyun Wahyuningrum is executive director of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR). Andreas Bummel is executive director of Democracy Beyond Borders.

Popular

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency
Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Related Articles

Democracy under threat

The return of militarism

Prabowo reminds media to put ‘national interest’ first during Press Day celebration

ASEAN still matters for Trump’s US, Singapore asserts

Russia-Indonesia: 75 years of cooperation in international affairs

Related Article

Democracy under threat

The return of militarism

Prabowo reminds media to put ‘national interest’ first during Press Day celebration

ASEAN still matters for Trump’s US, Singapore asserts

Russia-Indonesia: 75 years of cooperation in international affairs

Popular

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency
Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says

Give Prabowo a chance, state secretary says
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) carry out an inspection at a workplace during a crackdown operation on illicit activity linked to scam centers in Shwe Kokko in Myanmar's eastern Myawaddy township on Feb. 14, 2025.
Academia

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers
Not only beautiful: Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park on Dec. 7, 2024, in Jakarta.
Academia

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems
United States President Donald Trump speaks to the press while signing an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund on Feb. 3, 2025, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?

Highlight
Regional heads and their deputy line up ahead of their inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates 33 governors and their deputies; 363 regents and their deputies; as well as 85 mayors and their deputies who won the 2024 regional leader elections in November 2024; the first time for hundreds of regional heads to be simultaneously sworn-in.
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Students hold a rally titled Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) to oppose budget-cutting policies by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in front of the East Java Regional House of Representatives building in Surabaya on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Editorial

A return to the streets
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision raises ‘dwifungsi’ fears

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump adds lumber to list of goods facing tariffs over 'next month or sooner'
Politics

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony
Academia

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers
Academia

Harnessing innovation in protecting coastal ecosystems
Markets

Asian markets drop as Fed flags concern over Trump policies
Europe

Germany's far-right AfD is shut out from power for now, but waiting in the wings
Politics

Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite
Academia

How to counter Trump's tariffs productively?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.