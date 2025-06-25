TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
UN80: Our achievements should give us hope for a better future

The United Nations was created not to take humanity to heaven but to save us from hell. In that mission, it has not failed.

Philemon Yang (The Jakarta Post)
United Nations
Wed, June 25, 2025 Published on Jun. 24, 2025

UN80: Our achievements should give us hope for a better future

ighty years ago this month, the Charter of the United Nations was signed in San Francisco, the United States, turning the page on decades of war and offering hope for a better future. 

For 80 years the UN has stood as the highest expression of our hopes for international cooperation, and as the fullest embodiment of our aspiration to end the “scourge of war.” Even in a world steeped in cynicism, this is a milestone worth acknowledging.

The UN remains the only organization of its kind, and the only one to have endured for so long. That longevity is remarkable when we consider the context of its founding: assembled from the rubble of not one, but two global cataclysms. Its predecessor, the League of Nations, had collapsed in disgrace.

No organization is flawless. But to paraphrase the second Secretary-General, Dag Hammarskjöld: the UN was created not to take humanity to heaven but to save us from hell. In that mission, it has not failed.

We continue to witness heart-wrenching scenes of war, in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and elsewhere. The recent escalation between Iran and Israel is a stark reminder of the fragility of peace particularly in the tension-prone Middle East region. 

Yet amid the violence, we have managed to avert a third global war. In a nuclear age, that is an achievement we can never take for granted. It is one we must preserve with the full force of our efforts. 

Over the past eight decades, much of human development also bears the direct imprint of the UN. Consider the success of the Millennium Development Goals, adopted in 2000 by 189 Member States and more than 20 international Organizations, which gave the world a shared roadmap for action. 

A man pauses outside the entrance to the Assembly Building at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, the United States, on September 21, 2015.
UN80: Our achievements should give us hope for a better future
A health worker administers an oral polio vaccine at an elementary school in Malang, East Java ,on Jan. 16, 2024.
A fragmenting world can unite around immunization
.
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

People walk near a mural of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid the Iran-Israel conflict in Tehran, Iran, on June 23, 2025.
Indonesia still on alert despite Iran-Israel ceasefire
This aerial picture taken on August 4, 2021 shows a housing complex for residents in Jakarta, near the border with a neighboring province.
Housing for whom?
Foto udara aktivitas reklamasi teluk Jakarta untuk proyek Giant Sea Wall, Jumat (11/6/2015). Proyek Giant Sea Wall bertujuan untuk mengatasi banjir dan sebagai pusat air baku di wilayah ibukota.
Govt struggles to make $80b sea wall project financially viable

Israel claims victory as US intel says Iran nuclear sites not destroyed
Brazilian found dead after fall at Mount Rinjani
Tesla's European sales slump for fifth month as EV rivals gain momentum
UN80: Our achievements should give us hope for a better future
A fragmenting world can unite around immunization
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point
Bali mulls legalizing cockfighting
Why the world needs China after Iran’s Qatar strike
