TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Crackdown in Cambodia, but scams live on

A nationwide crackdown in July led to 3,000 arrests. But large scam operators remain untouched.

Ivan Franceschini and Ling Li (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Mon, August 11, 2025 Published on Aug. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-08-10T13:11:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This photo released on July 18 by Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) shows military police personnel looking at computers, smartphones and other equipment seized during a raid on a scam center in Kandal province, Cambodia. This photo released on July 18 by Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) shows military police personnel looking at computers, smartphones and other equipment seized during a raid on a scam center in Kandal province, Cambodia. (AFP/Pool)

L

ast month, the Cambodian government launched the largest crackdown to date on the online scam industry which has taken root in the country and operated largely in the open.

On July 16, a directive from Prime Minister Hun Manet acknowledged the growing threat posed by the industry and instructed provincial officials, law enforcement agencies, the courts and the national gambling commission to take action.

As police began raiding scam sites across the country, Telegram channels used by cyber criminals went into a frenzy, warning others of the seriousness of the crackdown.

Some posts claimed the police were setting up roadblocks across the country, detaining people without passports and demanding bribes for their release. Videos also circulated showing mass evacuations from compounds.

The government was soon trumpeting its success. In late July, it announced that raids had been conducted at nearly 140 locations, leading to the arrests of more than 3,000 suspects from at least 19 countries, more than half of them from China and Vietnam.

Significantly, the authorities said very few of these “suspects” had been held against their will. However, we know from our research, previously published in The Conversation, that thousands of people have been trafficked or duped into these compounds and forced to work in conditions akin to modern slavery.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The crackdown was met with praise from China and other countries. Many of these governments have been struggling with the consequences of the scam industry, whether through the trafficking of their citizens to Cambodia or scammers targeting victims in their countries.

However, despite the scale of the operation, and the government’s pledge to “get rid” of scam syndicates in Cambodia, there is widespread skepticism that these efforts will be enough to dismantle the industry.

The crackdown last month coincided with a brief conflict between Thailand and Cambodia that displaced more than 300,000 people.

Analysts have pointed to long-simmering tensions over the countries’ border and rising tensions over the death of a Cambodian soldier in a skirmish in May as the reason for the hostilities.

However, Thailand has attributed the conflict to its own crackdown on Cambodian scam operations.

Earlier this year, Thailand cut power and internet service to the border scam hotspot of Poipet City.

Then, in early July, Thailand took the unprecedented step of going after a powerful Cambodian senator and tycoon known to own large properties in Poipet that Thai authorities allege are connected to online scam operations.

Thailand’s criminal court issued an arrest warrant for the senator and raided his properties in Thailand. The authorities also targeted his children and their Thai assets.

In response, a Cambodian official accused Thailand of long being a “central hub for transnational crimes” in Southeast Asia and “shifting blame” for the problem to Cambodia.

A spokesperson for Cambodia’s Senate also said the case against the senator was exaggerated and false, calling it an act of “revenge”. The senator himself did not respond to attempts by Cambodian media to reach him.

Although Thailand has ramped up efforts to tackle the scam industry in recent years, its leaders are likely using the issue to bolster public support at home, while bloodying the noses of Cambodian elites they allege are profiting from the industry.

Amid this war of words, Cambodian authorities insist the crackdown on the industry will continue.

To Cambodia’s credit, this latest campaign was national in scope, unlike previous crackdowns that were mostly confined to the coastal city of Sihanoukville, a major scamming hub.

Still, familiar patterns quickly began to surface. As in the past, the authorities have focused on small to mid-sized operations, while the largest operators seem to have been left untouched.

In many cases, these major compounds were reportedly tipped off in advance and evacuated. A significant number of scammers have since relocated to large compounds close to the Vietnam border, which seem to be operating without interference.

Indeed, one of us (Ling) joined a rescue team in early August trying to reach a Chinese man who claimed to have been trafficked into a compound hidden deep in the hills of Mondulkiri Province near the border.

The man could not pinpoint his exact location, but through messages with the rescue organization over several months, the team was able to gradually determine where he was being held, and the scale of the scamming enterprise.

Weeks after the crackdown, Ling joined the team on a field visit to assess the situation. From the hilltops at night, they saw lights flickering across the slopes coming from what appeared to be several buildings surrounded by sparse jungle.

With only one exposed access road to the site, the team could not get close without being detected. But there was no doubt the compound was active and bustling, as were several others in the area that Ling observed on her trip.

The Chinese man was still inside at that time, but since then, there has been no word from him.

Crackdowns on scam compounds have failed in the past because they do not address the two fundamental pillars that allow the industry to flourish. One is the powerful local networks that protect scam operators. The other is the sophisticated physical infrastructure of the compounds.

As long as the elites who provide scam operators with cover remain untouched and the compounds remain intact, scammers can quickly get back to work when the pressure subsides.

Periodic crackdowns may shake things up temporarily, but the people being arrested tend to be low-level workers, not those at the top.

Once these campaigns are over, scamming activities simply restart. Operators may go quiet until the storm passes or move to safer locations. Confiscated equipment can be replaced, as can the workers.

The cycle can only be broken by longer-term measures to tackle the structural and systemic issues that prop up the industry in these countries, such as corruption and weak law enforcement.

Given the transnational nature of the industry and complicity of the authorities and elites in host countries, it also requires a more determined effort from global governments, law enforcement and the finance and tech companies whose products and services are exploited by scam operators.

---

Ivan Franceschini is a lecturer in Chinese studies at the University of Melbourne. Ling Li is a PhD candidate in technology facilitated modern slavery at Ca' Foscari University of Venice. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Related Articles

Equitable reform required for the ojol industry

Malaysia confronts the realities of MAGA diplomacy

Indonesia’s digital sovereignty at a crossroads

Thailand, Cambodia welcome 19 percent US tariff

Thailand accuses Cambodia of 'flagrant violation' of truce

Related Article

Equitable reform required for the ojol industry

Malaysia confronts the realities of MAGA diplomacy

Indonesia’s digital sovereignty at a crossroads

Thailand, Cambodia welcome 19 percent US tariff

Thailand accuses Cambodia of 'flagrant violation' of truce

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

More in Opinion

 View more
This photo released on July 18 by Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) shows military police personnel looking at computers, smartphones and other equipment seized during a raid on a scam center in Kandal province, Cambodia.
Academia

Crackdown in Cambodia, but scams live on
Peru's President Dina Boluarte (right) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto on Nov. 16, 2024, upon his arrival at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) at the Convention Centre in Lima.
Academia

Peru and Indonesia: 50 years of cooperation and friendship
Drivers for ride-hailing companies rally in Jakarta on May 20 in a mass protest for better pay and work conditions.
Academia

Equitable reform required for the ojol industry

Highlight
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (center) inspects a guard of honor upon his arrival at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta on May 14, 2025, on his first overseas visit after being re-elected.
Middle East and Africa

Australia to recognize Palestinian state
A woman chooses clothes to purchase from a street vendor at a traditional market in Jakarta on April 2, 2024.
Editorial

A startling GDP report
Newly-appointed Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 21, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia urges diplomacy as Malaysia resumes claim to Ambalat

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Riau Islands fully supports plan to treat injured Gazans in Galang Island
Companies

Shaky regulations, finances stall coal miners’ transition to ‘green’ investment
Europe

Indonesian warships escort UK CSG at ALKI III
Economy

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Sports

Japan boxing to hold emergency meeting following deaths of two fighters
Economy

Retail sales spring back in July after a nine-month lull
Europe

Four air force pilots undergo training, as Indonesia’s first Airbus A400M flies
Economy

Indonesia, Peru strike trade agreement as leaders meet
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.