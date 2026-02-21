TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment
Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza
Land rights controversy hurts palm oil investment
Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

As Indonesia experiences a rare spiritual convergence in 2026, the overlapping seasons of Lent and Ramadan offer a powerful "spiritual laboratory" to transform individual faith into a shared national strength.

Bernardus Agus Rukiyanto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Yogyakarta
Sat, February 21, 2026 Published on Feb. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-02-19T16:03:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Sharing harmony: A large crowd of Muslims performs a mass prayer for Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice) on June 6, 2025, in the street surrounding Koinonia Church in Jatinegara, East Jakarta. Sharing harmony: A large crowd of Muslims performs a mass prayer for Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice) on June 6, 2025, in the street surrounding Koinonia Church in Jatinegara, East Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

I

ndonesia, a nation celebrated for its religious diversity, finds itself in 2026 experiencing a rare spiritual convergence. The Christian season of Lent and the Islamic holy month of Ramadan unfold almost simultaneously this year.

For many believers, this overlap is a matter of liturgical calendars; but for Indonesia as a whole, it represents a profound moment of shared discipline, reflection and solidarity. It serves as a poignant reminder that beneath doctrinal differences lies a common human longing for renewal, compassion and justice.

Lent begins with Ash Wednesday, when Christians receive ashes on their foreheads as a sign of humility and mortality. The season stretches for 40 days, echoing Christ’s period of fasting in the desert. Traditionally, Lent is anchored by three pillars: fasting, prayer and almsgiving. In this context, fasting is not merely abstaining from food, but a spiritual exercise in self-control. Prayer deepens the believer’s relationship with the Divine, while almsgiving embodies compassion, urging Christians to share with the marginalized. The journey culminates in Easter, the celebration of the Resurrection, symbolizing hope’s victory over despair.

Similarly, for Muslims, Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year, commemorating the revelation of the Quran. From dawn to dusk, believers abstain from food, drink and temporal distractions. Yet this fast is as moral as it is physical; it teaches patience, humility and empathy. Through zakat and sadaqah, the blessings of Ramadan extend to the wider community, reinforcing bonds of solidarity during the nightly iftar. The month reaches its peak in Idul Fitri, a joyous festival of forgiveness and gratitude.

While these seasons arise from different theological narratives, their resonance is strikingly similar. Both are parallel journeys of transformation that master desire to redirect the heart. They remind us that true faith is not measured by ritual alone, but by the capacity to change hearts and inspire justice.

This simultaneous observance offers Indonesia a unique "spiritual laboratory". As Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque and Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar has noted, tolerance is not passive acceptance but active respect, a recognition of the inherent dignity of others. This sentiment echoes the vision of Indonesia’s founding fathers, who anchored the nation in Pancasila. Its first principle, Belief in One God, affirms the centrality of faith while ensuring space for diverse expressions.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The late Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid, former president and leader of Nahdlatul Ulama, famously believed that religion should be a source of peace, not division. In the same vein, Catholic scholar Franz Magnis-Suseno argues that Indonesia’s success lies in its ability to embrace diversity without succumbing to sectarianism.

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

Related Articles

A Ramadan reflection: From population statistics to the essence of piety

Ramadan starts Thursday, says government

Chinese Muslims navigate identities amid Lunar New Year, Ramadan overlap

Related Article

A Ramadan reflection: From population statistics to the essence of piety

Ramadan starts Thursday, says government

Chinese Muslims navigate identities amid Lunar New Year, Ramadan overlap

Climate justice: From rhetoric to real responsibility

Civic groups urge solidarity amid 'shrinking' democracy

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

Trump 'Board of Peace' opens with money and troops for Gaza

More in Opinion

 View more
Police personnel as part of a United Nations peacekeeping force shout slogans during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024.
Academia

Why Israel fears Indonesian peacekeepers in Gaza
Sharing harmony: A large crowd of Muslims performs a mass prayer for Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice) on June 6, 2025, in the street surrounding Koinonia Church in Jatinegara, East Jakarta.
Academia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
Neighborly communion: Volunteers distribute free food to Muslim community members for iftar on April 18, 2024, at the Dharma Bhakti Temple in Taman Sari, West Jakarta.
Academia

When the moons align: Lunar New Year, Lent and Ramadan

Highlight
A view of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2026.
Economy

US Supreme Court rejects Trump's global tariffs
United States President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 20, 2026 following the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs.
Americas

Trump furious after Supreme Court upends his global tariffs, vows new 10% levy
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Economy

RI upends domestic policies to get 19% tariffs in US trade deal

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Asian economies weigh impact of fresh Trump tariff moves, confusion
Americas

Venezuela grants amnesty to 379 political prisoners
Companies

Indonesian youth-led initiative MagnaMinds supports neurodiversity education in Bangkok
Economy

Trump to travel to China next month with US trade policy in focus
Archipelago

Police probe Rp 25 trillion money laundering linked to illegal gold mining
Europe

UK govt considers removing ex-prince Andrew from line of succession
Middle East and Africa

Iran prepares counterproposal as Trump weighs strikes
Economy

US Supreme Court ruling offers little respite for global economy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.