TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Financing Europe's defense challenge

How to finance the requisite increase in military investment at a time when Europe’s economies are weak?

Philippe Legrain (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/London
Mon, February 24, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Financing Europe's defense challenge Increasing economic challenges: European Union flags flutter in the wind on June 5, 2020, outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. (Reuters/Yves Herman)

E

urope urgently needs to rearm. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the broader threat that President Vladimir Putin’s regime poses to Europe, requires nothing less. United States President Donald Trump’s administration has also now made clear that neither Ukraine nor the US’ NATO allies can count on continued US support. Perhaps this particularly brutal wake-up call will finally jolt European governments out of their complacency.

If so, the big question is how to finance the requisite increase in military investment at a time when Europe’s economies are weak, public finances are stretched and many voters are loath to accept cuts to other government spending. The scale of the challenge is indeed daunting.

Russia’s economy is on a war footing, its army is battle-hardened and it has a huge stockpile of nuclear weapons. Even though Europe’s economy dwarfs Russia’s, a recent report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies estimates that, after adjusting for purchasing power, Russia’s military expenditure last year (US$462 billion) was higher than Europe’s ($457 billion).

Europe’s big powers have struggled to meet NATO’s previously agreed peacetime target of spending at least 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense. France and Germany managed barely more than that last year, while the United Kingdom reached 2.3 percent of GDP. These figures are woefully inadequate for an age when war has returned to the continent and Europe must provide for its own security.

Trump wants NATO’s European members to raise their defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, while NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledges the need for “considerably more than 3 percent”. Poland has already upped its military spending to over 4 percent of GDP, with the aim of reaching 5 percent, and other frontline states such as Estonia and Lithuania are not far behind it. Now the rest of Europe must follow suit.

But how should they finance the effort? With European economies stagnant and many Europeans struggling, governments are not keen to raise taxes or slash welfare spending. While such measures may ultimately be necessary nonetheless, the politically obvious solution for now is to borrow. This would make economic sense, too, since higher defense spending is, in fact, an investment in Europe’s future.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

True, high government debts, EU fiscal rules and domestic political constraints make increased borrowing tricky for many countries, but there are at least three options for mitigating these factors. The first is to exclude investment in defense from the bloc’s fiscal rules, which broadly limit government borrowing to 3 percent of GDP. Last year, the European Commission launched an “excessive deficit procedure” against Poland, which rightly argued that its increased borrowing was necessary to protect the country, as well as the rest of Europe, from the heightened Russian threat.

Fortunately, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seems to have come around to the Polish position. She is proposing to activate the Stability and Growth Pact’s escape clause (which allows higher borrowing during crises) to permit increased defense investment. While Germany and other fiscally frugal countries have previously objected to granting such additional flexibility, that may change after the German elections on Feb. 23, given the country’s belated awareness of its vulnerability.

Since Germany itself has low public debt and a small budget deficit, EU fiscal rules would not prevent it from borrowing more to upgrade its feeble defenses. But it is shackled by its own constitutional “debt brake”, which then-Chancellor Angela Merkel introduced in 2009, and which the country’s powerful constitutional court aggressively enforces. Again, though, there could be greater openness to amending this measure after the election.

However, fiscal rules are not the only constraint; so, too, are bond markets. France’s public debt already exceeds 110 percent of GDP, and its minority government has struggled to pass a budget that would trim its bulging budget deficit (6.1 percent of GDP). The country’s precarious political situation has further increased the premium that it must pay relative to German debt. Indeed, the interest rate on French debt briefly exceeded that of Greece last year.

A second option, then, is for European governments to borrow collectively to finance a one-off investment in defense capacity, as French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested. There is a precedent for this: The EU’s €750 billion ($782 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund. Another round of joint borrowing to the tune of €500 billion (3 percent of EU GDP) could amplify member states’ defense spending, help to rationalize European defense procurement and potentially bolster European defense firms.

The hitch is that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is openly pro-Putin, while four other EU countries (Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta) have maintained their official neutrality vis-à-vis Russia. Moreover, fiscally frugal northern European countries have hitherto been reluctant to sanction further EU borrowing.

One potential workaround is for a coalition of willing governments to set up a special purpose vehicle separate from the EU, which could issue joint bonds backed by guarantees from participating governments. This would not only bypass recalcitrant EU members; it would also allow for participation by non-EU defense partners such as Norway and the UK. The relatively new UK Labour government might find this especially attractive, given its own domestic fiscal constraints.

Finally, the third option is to expand the scope of European Investment Bank lending. While the EIB can already finance dual-use (civilian/military) projects, such as those producing drones and satellites, 19 EU governments recently suggested that it should also be permitted to finance wholly military spending, such as investments in tank and ammunition manufacturing.

However it is financed, Europe needs to rearm now. Upping defense spending to avert Ukraine’s defeat and deter broader Russian aggression is much less costly than fighting an all-out war. Otherwise, as Rutte warns, Europeans will need either to learn Russian or move to New Zealand.

---

The writer is a former economic adviser to the president of the European Commission and is a visiting senior fellow at the London School of Economics’ European Institute.

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day

'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day

Related Articles

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery

Elon Musk wields chainsaw at conservative gathering, a gift from Argentina's Milei

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers

Saudi Arabia hosts US-Russia talks, no seat for Ukraine

Xi accepts invitation to attend Moscow's Victory Day in May

Related Article

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery

Elon Musk wields chainsaw at conservative gathering, a gift from Argentina's Milei

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers

Saudi Arabia hosts US-Russia talks, no seat for Ukraine

Xi accepts invitation to attend Moscow's Victory Day in May

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day

'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day

More in Opinion

 View more
Resident Sartono and his wife Asmania check their seaweed garden on Feb 23, 2023, in the waters of Pari island in the Thousand Islands cluster, Jakarta.
Academia

Expanding seaweed farms pose risk to vital marine life
Students hold a rally on Feb.17 in Jakarta as part of the Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) movement to oppose budget-cutting policies by President Prabowo Subianto.
Academia

It’s better for PM Anwar to delay release of ASEAN Vision
Network of cooperation: The Kul-Sharif mosque, part of the historic Kazan Kremlin, is seen on Oct. 22, 2024, in Kazan, Russia, during the BRICS summit.
Academia

Indonesia and BRICS: A view from Russia

Highlight
Protesters attend a demonstration against President Prabowo Subianto's government, calling for various demands, including reviews of government budget cuts and the free nutritious meal program for schools in front of a police barricade in Jakarta on February 21, 2025.
Politics

Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test
Protesters attend a demonstration against President Prabowo Subianto's government, calling for various demands, including reviews of government budget cuts and the free nutritious meal program for schools in front of a police barricade in Jakarta on February 21, 2025.
Editorial

Danantara and the austerity paradox
Apple iPhone 16 models are displayed following Apple's “It's Glowtime“ event in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2024.
Tech

Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Expanding seaweed farms pose risk to vital marine life
Academia

It’s better for PM Anwar to delay release of ASEAN Vision
Environment

Kezia Fellcia Kurniawan, research, action toward achieving green energy in Indonesia
Regulations

Indonesia launches sovereign wealth fund aiming to hold $900 bn in assets
Tech

SHIMIZU PREMIUM INTERVIEW #6 - Dialogue with Blibli: Delivering true value
Academia

Indonesia and BRICS: A view from Russia
Academia

Financing Europe's defense challenge
Tech

Apple clears investment shortfall in Indonesia, yet iPhone 16 ban still stands
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.