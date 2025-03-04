TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Donald Trump's self-fulfilling crisis

Donald Trump’s bleak diagnosis of the US economy is not grounded in reality – at least not yet.

Stephen S. Roach (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/New Haven, United States
Tue, March 4, 2025

United States President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP/Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker)

“I alone can fix it,” Donald Trump proclaimed in 2016, when accepting the United States Republican nomination for president. Fix what, exactly? Among other problems, “the economy, stupid,” to borrow the famous mantra from Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential run. 

Last year, Trump once again campaigned on the premise that the US economy was “in crisis” and a “disaster.” He began his second term with a solemn promise to usher in “the golden age of America.”

Donald Trump’s bleak diagnosis of the US economy is not grounded in reality, at least not yet. 

America’s “misery index”, the sum of the unemployment and inflation rates, hardly suggests an economy in dire straits: it was 7 percent in January, down dramatically from its post-pandemic peak of 12.7 percent in mid-2022, and more than two percentage points below its postwar average of 9.2 percent. 

In fact, the latest reading is virtually identical to the 6.9 percent average recorded during Trump’s first administration (2017-20), which he fondly recalls as “the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

Campaign rhetoric is one thing; acting on it is quite another, especially if its core premise is false. The risk is that the initial policy frenzy of Trump 2.0, some 73 executive orders in his first month back, could spark the very crisis he currently imagines is now at hand.

The inflationary impact of tariffs is a case in point. Here, I find Trump’s new “reciprocal” tariff plan more worrying than targeted bilateral tariff hikes (which are still a serious blunder, as I have argued ad nauseam). 

United States President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Visitors walk past an Amazon exhibition booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, on July 5, 2024.
Protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence
Then-defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles shake hands after signing the Australia-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Aug. 29, 2024. The pact, which includes provisions for joint drills and deployments to each country, was signed during Marles' visit to Indonesia this week.
Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship

Stacks of US lumber are stamped 'Made In USA' and available for sale at Home Depot on March 3, 2025 in Pasadena, California, US. President Donald Trump announced that 25 percent tariffs on both Canada and Mexico will begin tomorrow. Some 50 percent of imported lumber comes to the US from Canada and lumber futures hit a two and a half year high today.
Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during the launch of a sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025.
Favoritism for Danantara
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Govt appoints defense minister’s brother to head mining holding MIND ID

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal
LA Times adds AI-generated counterpoints to opinion pieces
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
Qatar firm exploring potential $1 billion investment in VinFast
Thai lawsuit targets Charoen Pokphand Foods over invasive fish impact
IDX postpones short selling rules amid market turmoil
PSSI suggests Jakarta International Stadium for international matches
Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
